Enzymatica AB: Quarterly report Q3/2025: Strong development in Sweden and continued focus on international expansion

Third quarter January-September Net sales reached SEK 15,0 (12,6) million.

The operating result totaled SEK -8,2 (-6,4) million.

Earnings per share, basic and diluted, were SEK -0.03 (-0.04).

Cash flow from operating activities totaled SEK -12.2 (-13.6) million. Net sales reached SEK 35.6 (28.4) million.

The operating result totaled SEK -41.1 (-38.3) million.

Earnings per share, basic and diluted, were SEK -0.17 (-0.23).

Cash flow from operating activities for the period totaled SEK -41.4 (-40.0) million

Comment from CEO Claus Egstrand

"In the third quarter, we saw strong sales growth in Sweden, while partner discussions are taking time as we work to secure the right commercial terms for the product," says Claus Egstrand, CEO.

Significant events during the quarter

On August 12, it was announced that Sana Alajmovic has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer. She succeeds Claus Egstrand, who is stepping down from his operational role but will join the company's Board of Directors to ensure continuity. Sana Alajmovic will assume her position no later than January 31, 2026.

An Extraordinary General Meeting was held on August 22, where Claus Egstrand was elected as a new Board member. The meeting also resolved to implement a long-term incentive program 2025/2028 for the company's management and key individuals, comprising up to 2,000,000 warrants with a subscription period in the fourth quarter of 2028.

Significant events after the quarter

On October 13, Enzymatica announced the appointment of Holger Lembrér as the new CFO, effective no later than April 2026.Other events during and after the quarter

On October 1, Enzymatica entered a partnership with the Swedish Biathlon Federation, becoming the federation's official supplier. The collaboration aims to reduce the impact of cold-related upper respiratory infections among elite biathletes and to strengthen preparations ahead of the Milan 2026 Winter Olympics.

In October, ColdZyme Eucalyptus was launched, the latest addition to the ColdZyme® range. The product offers the same clinically proven efficacy as the other variants and was introduced in Sweden as a new alternative alongside the menthol and strawberry flavors.

On 21 October, Enzymatica announced a partnership with GB Snowsport, the British national governing body for snow sports. Through the collaboration, ColdZyme becomes part of the federation's efforts to support elite athletes in their preparation for upcoming competition seasons, with a focus on reducing the impact of virus-induced respiratory tract infections.

The full report is available at https://www.enzymatica.com/investors/financial-reports/

The information in this press release is such that Enzymatica is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 08:30 CET on October 30, 2025.

For more information, please contact:

Claus Egstrand, CEO, Enzymatica AB

Phone: +44 7780 22 8385 | Email: claus.egstrand@enzymatica.com

Enzymatica AB is headquartered in Lund and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. For more information, visit www.enzymatica.se.

Enzymatica's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ).

