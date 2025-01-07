YASH Technologies Leads Amiantit's Successful Transition to SAP S/4HANA, Setting New Standards for Digital Transformation in Manufacturing

Recognizing the need to upgrade from SAP ECC to SAP S/4HANA, Amiantit collaborated with YASH to overhaul its IT landscape, ensuring operational resilience and meeting the demands of a dynamic global economy. As one of the first MENA-region organizations to adopt SAP solutions, Amiantit sought to future-proof its business operations with this transition.

The transformation project revamped critical areas, including finance, supply chain, logistics, and human resources, while preserving legacy integrations and enhancing existing functionalities. Leveraging SAP FIORI, the upgrade introduced an intuitive user experience while seamlessly integrating custom code and third-party systems. YASH further supported the initiative with robust team member training programs, equipping Amiantit's workforce to leverage the platform's full potential.

Speaking about the transformation, Omar Zainalabdeen Hakeem, Director- Shared Services at Amiantit, said, "The move to SAP S/4HANA is a significant milestone in our digital evolution. Partnering with YASH Technologies allowed us to overcome critical challenges and lay the groundwork for sustained innovation and efficiency. This transformation will enhance decision-making, streamline our operations, and enable us to continue delivering exceptional value to customers worldwide."

The transition to SAP S/4HANA equips Amiantit with a robust digital foundation designed for scalability and growth. The company is better positioned to optimize costs, improve efficiency, and adapt to evolving industry demands by automating workflows, refining business processes, and leveraging advanced analytics.

Reflecting on the project, James Griffin, Managing Director, YASH Technologies Middle East, said, "It has been an honor to support Amiantit in this transformation journey. This milestone underscores the transformative potential of cutting-edge technologies when paired with a collaborative and consultative approach. By navigating the complexities of migration with precision and maintaining transparent communication, we ensured a smooth transition and delivered enduring value to Amiantit." With deep expertise in SAP solutions and a hands-on client-focused approach, YASH continues to empower enterprises worldwide to reimagine their operations, embrace innovation, and achieve sustainable growth, he added.

About YASH Technologies:

YASH Technologies focuses on enabling its customers to reimagine their businesses and drive outcome-centric Digital Transformation. As a leading technology integrator and outsourcing partner for large and fast-growing global customers, YASH leverages strategic advisory, technology consulting, and flexible business models to help customers realize value from their digital journey while fostering innovation. YASH's customer-centric & consultative engagement framework integrates specialized domain & consulting capabilities with proprietary methodologies and digital solutions to provide secure application, cloud, infrastructure, engineering, and end-user-focused services for discerning customers globally. Headquartered in the US, with delivery and sales centers globally, YASH serves its customers across six continents. YASH is CMMI DEV V2.0 Level 5 & an ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2013, and ISO 20000:2011 certified organization. For more information, please visit www.yash.com or email info@yash.com

About Amiantit

Amiantit was incorporated in Dammam, Saudi Arabia in 1968 to manufacture pipes for the local market. Since then, Amiantit has excelled to be the leading industrial group in its domain providing diversified pipe and water solutions across the globe. Amiantit serves various sectors in the industry such as Municipal & Urban Development, Industrial, Oil & Gas, Water Transmission and Distribution, and Water Wells.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2592291/YASH_Technologies_Amiantit_teams.jpg