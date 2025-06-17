YASH Technologies Earns 'Co-Innovated with SAP' Certification for YashHealth

Validating YashHealth Connect as a Modern, Cloud-Integrated Solution for Digital Healthcare Transformation

DUBAI, UAE, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- YASH Technologies, a global leader in enterprise technology and digital transformation solutions, announced that its advanced healthcare platform, YashHealth Connect, has been given the 'Co-Innovated with SAP' certification. Developed exclusively on the SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) and seamlessly integrated with SAP S/4HANA Cloud, the solution is a state-of-the-art solution based on the latest Clean Core principles and HL7 FHIR architecture, designed to address the growing needs of digital-first healthcare organizations.

"YashHealth Connect is a game-changer for healthcare providers navigating today's digital landscape," said James Griffin, Managing Director of YASH Technologies Middle East. "Receiving the 'Co-Innovated with SAP' certification in the region underscores our dedication to creating impactful solutions for global healthcare challenges. Built with SAP's Partner Innovation Lifecycle Services (PILS) and a cloud-first approach, YashHealth Connect meets the highest standards for performance, security, and accessibility. As SAP's IS-H solution phases out in 2027, YashHealth Connect is a future-ready platform that empowers healthcare providers to thrive in the long run."

YashHealth Connect is a purpose-built solution to simplify patient management and optimize operational processes, addressing the increasing demand for hospital revenue cycle solution. As one of the first solutions to fully integrate SAP BTP within the co-innovation framework, the platform's key features include End-to-End Revenue Cycle Management, e-Claims rules engine with workflows, Unified Data Interoperability, and Cloud-Based Scalability. The SAP BTP platform offers easy access to AI features, Analytics, Workflows, and No-Code/Low-Code capabilities.

"The collaboration between YASH Technologies and SAP exemplifies the best of co-innovation," said Manal Halwani, Agribusiness & Healthcare Industry Leader - EMEA, SAP MENA LLC. "YashHealth Connect was created by combining YASH's healthcare expertise with SAP's powerful technology. Working alongside SAP solutions, YashHealth Connect transforms how providers run while streamlining operations and improving outcomes. Together, we address the critical needs of healthcare providers by offering advanced technologies combined with YASH's deep expertise in healthcare solutions."

YASH Technologies has established itself as a trusted partner in the healthcare sector. Leveraging its deep domain expertise, YASH delivers innovative, technology-driven solutions that address the evolving needs of healthcare providers globally. With a strong presence in the MENA region and worldwide, YASH partners with organizations to enable digital transformation and build resilient, future-ready systems.

About YASH Technologies

YASH Technologies focuses on enabling its customers to reimagine their businesses and drive outcome-centric Digital Transformation. As a leading technology integrator and outsourcing partner for large and fast-growing global customers, YASH leverages strategic advisory, technology consulting, and flexible business models to help customers realize value from their digital journey while fostering innovation. YASH's customer-centric & consultative engagement framework integrates specialized domain & consulting capabilities with proprietary methodologies and digital solutions to provide secure application, cloud, infrastructure, engineering, and end-user-focused services for discerning customers globally. Headquartered in the US, with delivery and sales centers globally, YASH serves its customers across six continents. YASH is a CMMI DEV V2.0 Level 5 & an ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2013, and ISO 20000:2011 certified organization. For more information, please visit www.yash.com or email info@yash.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1245393/5248703/YASH_Logo.jpg