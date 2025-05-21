YASH Technologies Joins the SAP PartnerEdge Program in Saudi Arabia to Accelerate Business Transformation and Deliver Sustained Value

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- YASH Technologies, a global leader in IT services and digital solutions, has joined the SAP PartnerEdge program in the KSA. This collaboration aims to help organizations across the region unlock business value and fast-track digital transformation initiatives in alignment with the Kingdom's Vision 2030 agenda.

"Saudi Arabia is rapidly emerging as a hub for enterprise transformation in the region, and our partnership with SAP positions us to play an active role in this national journey," said James Griffin, Managing Director, YASH Technologies Middle East. "This milestone expands our regional footprint and strengthens our ability to deliver business-led, technology-enabled outcomes aligned with the Kingdom's strategic priorities. It reinforces our focus on collaboration, enabling us to build industry-specific, customer-centric solutions that create sustained value and address evolving business challenges."

As a member of the SAP PartnerEdge program, YASH will leverage its extensive SAP expertise, local market understanding, and global delivery capabilities to help enterprises modernize their technology landscape and support long-term growth. The focus will be on delivering value-centric transformation programs across key industries through SAP's innovative platforms and YASH's consultative frameworks.

With decades of experience in delivering business value-centered SAP engagements globally and SAP partnerships across several geographies in MEA, Europe, the UK, India, South East Asia, Australia, and the US, YASH delivers end-to-end services spanning SAP S/4HANA Public and Private cloud, Business AI, SAP BTP, SAP SuccessFactors, and industry-specific cloud solutions. The company's regional and global Centers of Excellence and on-ground consulting teams will be critical in delivering scalable, future-ready solutions to Saudi enterprises.

About YASH Technologies

YASH Technologies focuses on enabling its customers to reimagine their businesses and drive outcome-centric Digital Transformation. As a leading technology integrator and outsourcing partner for large and fast-growing global customers, YASH leverages strategic advisory, technology consulting, and flexible business models to help customers realize value from their digital journey while fostering innovation. YASH's customer-centric & consultative engagement framework integrates specialized domain & consulting capabilities with proprietary methodologies and digital solutions to provide secure application, cloud, infrastructure, engineering, and end-user-focused services for discerning customers globally. Headquartered in the US, with delivery and sales centers globally, YASH serves its customers across six continents. YASH is a CMMI DEV V2.0 Level 5, an ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2013, and ISO 20000:2011 certified organization.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1245393/5248703/YASH_Logo.jpg