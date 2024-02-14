Yardi to Join the UK SFA to Support the Single Family Rental Sector

Global real estate software provider to partner with UK Single Family Association

LONDON, Feb. 14, 2024 Yardi®, an innovative asset, property and investment cloud software provider, will join the UK SFA (UK Single Family Association), the membership organisation for the single family rental sector across the UK.

"Single family" is growing rapidly within the UK. In 2023, over £1 billion was invested in single family within the first nine months of the year. The UK SFA has been formed to recognise the distinct benefits and challenges that investing and operating in single family rental (SFR) brings.

"The role of the UK SFA is to support all stakeholders to build more homes to rent. In turn, this will result in the delivery of more homes, of all tenures, for more people right across the UK," said Richard Berridge, CEO for UK SFA. "We're delighted to have Yardi Systems, a global leader in residential real estate software, join the UK SFA. We know this partnership will help us achieve our goals and be at the forefront of technological innovation."

"Joining the UK SFA is an important initiative for us to further support the sector in the UK," said Justin Harley, regional director for Yardi. "We work with a number of SFR operators today, including Placefirst and Leaf Living. The overall demand for housing in the UK remains very high and SFR is growing quickly throughout the country. We look forward to working with the UK SFA as we believe the single family rental sector will provide an important source of housing for the market."

See how Yardi's software can help you streamline your SFR operations through an end-to-end, cloud-based platform.

About UK SFA

The home of the UK single-family rental sector. The UK SFA has been formed to recognise the distinct benefits and challenges that investing in and operating single family rental (SFR) brings. For more information visit uksfa.org.

About Yardi