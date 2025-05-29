iRealz Joins Yardi's Independent Consulting Network (ICN)

Asia Real estate consulting firm partners with Yardi



SINGAPORE, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- iRealz, a real estate software consulting firm, has joined the Yardi® Independent Consulting Network (ICN), which is a network of external, independent consultants who specialise in helping organisations implement and optimise Yardi's software solutions.

The company will perform consulting and technical work for real estate clients in Asia. This partnership will ensure Yardi users continue to use the system optimally to meet ever-evolving business needs.



"We're excited to be working with Yardi, and the knowledge transfer has been smooth with strong support from the Yardi partner program. We have developed a good understanding of the system, and, coupled with iRealz RE domain knowledge, we can deliver good value to Yardi clients within a short period of time," said Belinda Thia, director of professional service for iRealz. "Both teams are dedicated to great customer experience and prioritise clients' needs above all – with the right focus and expertise, clients will benefit much more from the partnership."



"iRealz and Yardi share the same customer-focused business culture and strive to have an in-depth understanding of customers' needs, challenges and priorities," said Chee Hwee Lim, director for Yardi. "This partnership will continue to help us support our client's further and enable them to utilise Yardi's solutions to the fullest."



About iRealz

iRealz has years of experience working with a variety of real estate clients (Investors, Asset Manager, Owner Operator, Managing Agent) for implementation of Property/Asset Management Systems. iRealz offers consulting services ranging from system selection, implementation, enhancement, managed support, managed data service to software development. For more information, visit irealz.com.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. With over 9,500 employees, Yardi is working with our clients globally to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energised for Tomorrow, visit yardi.asia.

