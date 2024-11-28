Yaber K3 Series Honored with VGP Award for Outstanding Audiovisual Performance

News provided by

YABER TECHNOLOGIES CO., LIMITED

28 Nov, 2024, 12:00 GMT

TOKYO, Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yaber proudly announces that Yaber K3 series has been honored with the prestigious Visual Grand Prix (VGP) Award, a recognition that celebrates outstanding performance in audio and visual.

The VGP Award is one of the most esteemed accolades in the audiovisual field, acknowledging products that set new standards in quality and user experience. Yaber's commitment to pushing the boundaries of projection technology and delivering exceptional value to customers played a significant role in securing this achievement.

Continue Reading
This image opens in the lightbox
Yaber K3 series win VGP award

Yaber continues to innovate and inspire, elevating entertainment experiences for users around the globe. This award highlights Yaber's leadership and unwavering commitment to excellence in the entertainment projector industry. With Black Friday fast approaching, there's no better time to bring home the ultimate viewing experience. Get yours now for just $407.99 by using the code YABERK3B00 on Yaber's Amazon US store! For more information on Yaber, visit Yaber's website.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2569086/Yaber_K3_series_win_VGP_award.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2348478/Yaber_Logo.jpg 

Also from this source

Yaber Unveils Unbeatable Black Friday Deals with Massive Savings

Yaber Unveils Unbeatable Black Friday Deals with Massive Savings

Yaber's Black Friday Deals are here, offering the perfect chance to grab the latest projectors for the holiday season. For a limited time, customers...
Yaber and Pantone Color Institute Reunite: Introducing Yaber Projector L2s in Stunning Misty White and Lunar Rock

Yaber and Pantone Color Institute Reunite: Introducing Yaber Projector L2s in Stunning Misty White and Lunar Rock

Yaber, a pioneer of entertainment projectors, continues its strong collaboration with the Pantone Color Institute, introducing Yaber Projector L2s in ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Awards

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics