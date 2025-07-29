Yaber Announces Official Launch at Currys with Limited-Time Summer Discounts

LONDON, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yaber today announces its official launch at Currys.co.uk, one of the UK's largest and most trusted electronics retailers, marking a major milestone in the brand's UK expansion.

To celebrate, Yaber is offering a 10% discount across its entire range of projectors, available online from 29 July to 2 September.

The launch brings a carefully selected range of Yaber's most popular and award-winning projectors, designed to fit a variety of lifestyles — from family viewing to premium home cinema setups.

  • K300s (£1,079 | RRP £1,199) – A top-tier ultra-short throw projector powered by triple laser technology, capable of casting a stunning 100-inch image from just 9 inches away. A true centrepiece for a modern home theatre — now £120 off during the promotion.
  • K3 Pro (£629 | RRP £699) – Built for film lovers, this projector delivers vivid visuals, immersive sound via dual 15W JBL speakers and a subwoofer, and seamless content access with built-in Google TV.
  • K2s Pro (£449 | RRP £499) – A family favourite praised for its sharp image quality and powerful JBL speakers. Ideal for casual viewing, children's games, or cartoon streaming in the living room.
  • T2 Plus (£359 | RRP £399) – A portable, battery-powered projector made for outdoor adventures. It delivers up to 2.5 hours of video playback or 18 hours of music via its built-in JBL speakers, enhanced with Dolby Audio. Ideal for outdoor movie nights, camping, or casual on-the-go use.
  • L2 Plus (£224 | RRP £249) – User-friendly and affordable, this compact projector is perfect for students, renters, or first-time buyers. It combines smart features with JBL audio for effortless everyday entertainment.

