XTEND awarded an exclusive multi-year, $20M contract to develop and supply multi-drone operating system

The new joint project with the Israel Ministry of Defense DDR&D will see XTEND's XOS human-guided autonomous operating system enable operators to control dozens of human-guided semi-autonomous drones simultaneously

Future applications of scalable, affordable, and infinitely flexible XOS planned in public safety, inspection, and homeland security

TEL AVIV, Israel and WASHINGTON, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XTEND – the developer of XOS, a human-guided autonomous operating system that is revolutionizing 'human to machine' interaction, has been awarded a $20M contract by Israel Ministry of Defense, for the development and supply of a first-of-its-kind multi-drone operating system.

Future applications of scalable, affordable, and infinitely flexible XOS planned in public safety, inspection, and homeland security Aviv Shapira, co-founder and CEO of XTEND XTEND team

The new joint project with MAFAT and the Israeli Ministry of Directorate of Defense Research & Development, will see XOS enable the remote, safe, and intuitive operation of dozens of human-guided semi-autonomous drones simultaneously, utilizing the latest virtual reality, edge processing and AI technology. XOS will allow XTEND's drones to be deployed remotely by military units in various scenarios precisely, intuitively, and immersively. The unique and groundbreaking joint initiative, which embodies the IDF and XTEND's shared vision of enabling drones to become more than just another "eye in the sky", enable operators to control, interact, and run 3rd party applications on the drones remotely, keeping forces out of danger, while fusing an operator's expertise with machine autonomy, VR and AI. The deal is based on performance and deliverable milestones.

"We're witnessing a revolution on the modern battlefield," says official source, at the IDF. "Working with XTEND over the last three years, we have already been able to field systems that are now in daily use, and we are confident that this new program will provide a tremendous leap in our operational capabilities. Putting the best of civilian technology into the hands of our soldiers. One of the greatest challenges for a program office working with cutting-edge technologies is to find the right industry partners. Along with very few other vendors, we see XTEND as such partner."

"We are very honored and excited to have been chosen once again by MAFAT, and to collaborate with them on this game-changing project," says Ido Bar-On, VP BD & Sales, XTEND. "Our continued partnership reflects the trust of the Israeli Ministry of Defense has in our company's team and technology. XTEND's deep collaboration with MAFAT in recent years has already been operationally proven time and again, reducing the risk to operators and providing them with best of breed technology to give them an operational edge. XTEND and the Ministry of Defense are working to secure the cooperation of other ally countries in this development program."

XTEND's new contract with Israel's Ministry of Defense is the latest in over 20 major contracts secured by the company in the last three years, including a multi-million-dollar contract with the U.S. Department of Defense, which will see XTEND's technology enabling US military drone operators to interactively operate multiple smart machines from a remote, safe distance, with minimal training.

XOS is easily programmable and configurable to suit different needs outside defense, as Aviv Shapira, co-founder, and CEO at XTEND, explains: "Scalable, affordable, and infinitely flexible, XOS's unique operating system allows humans to connect and interact with drones, robots, vehicles, smart devices, and smart machines remotely, safely, and intuitively. Letting almost anyone to control multiple remote machines simultaneously - using advanced VR technology, on top of an AI layer. Alongside defense, XOS is providing a new way for public safety, inspection and homeland security professionals to interact with machines virtually in various civilian scenarios."

Notes for editors:

About XTEND and XOS:

XTEND provides revolutionary human-guided autonomous machine systems that enable any operator to perform extremely accurate maneuvers and actions, in any environment with minimal training. The company's patented XOS operating system fuses the best of human intelligence and machine autonomy to enhance the operator's abilities, and simultaneously reduce the need for physical confrontation, thereby minimizing casualties and injuries. Hundreds of XTEND's systems are already operationally deployed worldwide, and the company is continuously developing its XOS operating system and platforms to deliver the future of human-machine teaming to defense, HLS, and security professionals worldwide. Find out more here.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1985078/XTEND_firefighter.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1985079/Aviv_Shapira_XTEND.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1985080/XTEND_team.jpg

SOURCE XTEND