XTEND Reality Inc. Debuts New U.S. Headquarters and Drone Production Facility in Tampa, Driving Innovation and National Security

The new facility will manufacture and integrate XTEND's advanced drone systems to support critical U.S. defense missions. The opening comes as federal leaders intensify their push for domestically produced drone technologies that reduce foreign reliance and strengthen national security.

"We are not just building drones, we are building capabilities, resilience and trust," said XTEND Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder Aviv Shapira. "This facility marks a new chapter for XTEND in the United States and reflects our commitment to delivering the most advanced, mission-ready systems to our customers. We're proud to establish our U.S. headquarters in Tampa and grateful for the strong support from local, state and federal partners as we continue to scale our operations."

XTEND was founded in 2018 by brothers Aviv and Matteo Shapira in partnership with Rubi Liani. Prior to establishing XTEND, the Shapira brothers co-founded Replay Technologies, which was acquired by Intel in 2016 for $175 million.

"Our systems are designed to give operators unprecedented control, safety and performance in the most demanding environments," said XTEND CTO and Co-Founder Rubi Liani. "This new facility enables us to bring advanced engineering and innovation directly to the U.S. market, allowing for rapid integration, customization and deployment. It's a critical step in our mission to redefine human-machine collaboration in defense and national security."

"Establishing a U.S. headquarters and production facility is more than just a business expansion, it's a commitment to building enduring partnerships that strengthen America's defense innovation ecosystem," said XTEND Vice President and U.S. General Manager Roy Levy. "This facility is not just about delivering cutting-edge systems, it's about ensuring speed, reliability and integration at the pace of mission demand. XTEND is here to deliver solutions that work when it matters most."

"This milestone represents the realization of XTEND's vision to bring our groundbreaking technologies closer to the U.S. defense ecosystem," said Dr. Peter Kash, XTEND Chairman of the Board. "With this facility, we're laying the foundation for sustained growth, high-tech job creation and meaningful contributions to America's security and industrial capabilities. I'm incredibly proud of the team that made this moment possible, amplifying the connectivity of Florida and the future of AI and Robotics."

XTEND's U.S. facility represents a major step in expanding U.S.-based production capacity and supporting the growing demand for advanced drone systems across the defense and public safety sectors. While focused on delivering Group 1 drones under contract for the U.S. Department of Defense, manufacturing will eventually expand to other critical drone components such as communication modules, motors and controllers to serve the country's broader drone industry. The site is expected to generate dozens of new jobs over the coming years and further Florida's role as a hub for aerospace and defense systems manufacturing.

