XJTLU Celebrates its Past by Embarking on the Future

SUZHOU, China, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fifteen years ago, Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University, a partnership between the University of Liverpool in the United Kingdom and Xi'an Jiaotong University in China, started with one building and 164 students.

Today, at 18,000 students from around the globe, XJTLU is the largest joint-venture university in China. It boasts approximately 900 staff from 50 countries and regions. The University's alumni study at global top universities and work at world-leading companies.