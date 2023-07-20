Xinhua Silk Road: SVF confident in China-Russia machinery industry cooperation

BEIJING, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese enterprise Shanghai Valve Factory Co., Ltd (SVF) expressed the confidence in China-Russia machinery industry cooperation during an interview with Xinhua at the 7th China-Russia Expo which recently kicked off in Yekaterinburg, Russia.

"This is our first time to participate in the China-Russia Expo. In fact, we have long had plans to explore the Russian market, but we have not found the right opportunity," said Wang Jinming, secretary of the board of directors of SVF.

Photo shows that Wang Jinming exchanged views with representatives of Russian exhibitors at the 7th China-Russia Expo. (Huang He/Xinhua)

For a long time, China and Russia have been particularly important economic and trade partners of each other, and jointly advocate equal, inclusive and win-win multilateral cooperation. The company has been looking forward to in-depth cooperation with the Russian side, Wang added.

"Many companies like us, who are striving to go global, regard the China-Russia Expo as an important platform that can provide convenient, efficient and credible international economic and trade exchanges," Wang said.

"The exhibition organizers and customers from various countries have paid a lot of attention to Chinese enterprises. Organizers have held press conferences, forums and online activities to promote exchanges and project negotiations between Chinese and Russian enterprises, and constantly encourage more enterprises to join in this stable and fair international cooperation platform," Wang said.

"We believe that after this exhibition, the company will enhance international cooperation with other foreign enterprises to expand industrial valve equipment market," Wang said.

SVF has been committed to providing the high-tech valve equipment and technical service solutions for the construction of major infrastructure projects, and gradually expand its business to various sectors of the overseas industrial valve market.

In the energy sector, the company's products have been exported to Iraq, Oman and other oil-rich countries. At the same time, it supplies projects in India, Pakistan, Thailand, Indonesia and other Asian countries, Honduras and Venezuela in South America, and Tanzania and Chad in Africa.

"Russia has well-developed heavy industry, but the high-tech valve equipment relatively lagged behind the development of other industries. We believe that in the following few years, there will be broad space and huge potential for mechanical equipment cooperation between China and Russia," said Wang.

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road