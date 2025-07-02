Xinhua Silk Road: Summer music feast draws crowds of attendees in "Ice City" in NE. China

BEIJING, July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In northeast China, "Ice City" Harbin, also famed as a "City of Music" in Asia, is seeing crowds of participants from 39 countries and regions thronging its summer music gala.

Opened on June 27, the 37th Harbin Summer Music Festival co-hosted by China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism and Harbin municipal government offers locals and visitors a fantastic chance to revel in the charm of music.

Photo shows a scene of the opening ceremony of the 37th Harbin Summer Music Festival in Heilongjiang, northeast China on June 27, 2025.

The festival, which sets seven sections including the opening shows, national-level performances and the "Capital of East Asian Culture"-themed art week, will last till September this year.

Among its diverse activities, there are three international musical contests, namely the 2025 Schoenfeld International String Competition, the 20th World Saxophone Congress and the 7th Harbin International Accordion Art Week.

In the Chinese city, also an ideal summer retreat, other 79 Chinese and foreign thematic performances are either ongoing or underway now, not to mention the 3,000-plus on-agenda artistic activities for mass amusement.

With an around century-long musical history and cultural heritages integrating both oriental and western cultures, Harbin boasts an enchanting aura and unique charms, said Peter Paul Kainrath, president of World Federation of International Music Competitions (WFIMC).

This year, Kainrath hoped WFIMC's annual meeting held in Harbin could be a good start for it to maintain close and friendly exchanges with Harbin and other Chinese cities, expecting dialogues and cooperation in a wide range of sectors.

As one of the cradles of Chinese modern music, Harbin, capital of Heilongjiang Province in northeast China, is endeavoring to illuminate different cultures through the catchy and diverse music of its summer music festival.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/346349.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2723277/pic.jpg