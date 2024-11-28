Xinhua Silk Road: Multiple achievements made at promotion conference held in Shanghai

BEIJING, Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A series of achievements was recently made at the Shanghai Jing'an "Global Service Provider Program" (GSPP) Promotion Conference and the 1st China Enterprise Globalization Development Professional Service Summit Forum held in Jing'an District of east China's Shanghai.

A white paper on global service providers supporting Chinese enterprises to go overseas was released at the event, where the China office of the Globalization and World Cities (GaWC) published a report on the development index of Shanghai's professional service industry.

image

The GSPP has so far included a total of 103 enterprises, after 11 companies were awarded as new members at the recent event.

In a bid to further expand the GSPP network, the Global Service Provider Council announced during the event to jointly establish the Go-Global Service Alliance with the Malaysian Chamber of Commerce and Industry in China, Shanghai Automotive Parts Industry Association, Shanghai Producer Services Promotion Association, Shanghai MedValley industrial park and Beijing-based risk warning agency ICOER.

Since the GSPP was initiated in 2019, Jing'an District has attracted a large number of high-level global service organizations.

The district, as a core cluster area of Shanghai's professional service industry, hosts 39 out of 187 well-known professional service institutions worldwide, covering multiple fields including advertising, law, accounting, human resources and others.

A diversified professional service ecology has been formed in the district, driving a continuous increase in the number of regional headquarters of multinational companies and steady growth in foreign-related economic tax income.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/343321.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2568997/image.jpg