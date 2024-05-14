Xinhua Silk Road: China's Tasly releases white paper, large model on TCM digital intelligence

BEIJING, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- China's TCM product developer Tasly Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. issued a white paper on digital intelligence of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) and launched a related large model at an industrial conference on May 9, 2024.

The digital intelligence of TCM is an essential path for the TCM development, representing the new quality productive forces of high-quality TCM development, said Yan Kaijing, chairman of Tasly Pharmaceutical Group.

Photo taken on May 9, 2024 shows that Yan Kaijing, chairman of Tasly Pharmaceutical Group, is addressing an industrial conference.

In order to make innovations in terms of TCM digital intelligence, combining TCM theories, clinical experience and digital technologies, Tasly and China's tech giant Huawei, jointly developed a large model featuring digital intelligence of herbs.

The large model has embedded 38 billion parameters. After massive text data pre-training, enhanced search function and compatibility of TCM scenarios, the AI-driven large model is expected to help researchers better compile and summarize TCM-related theoretical evidence.

Yan said that the company will continue to optimize the large model to build new paradigm for TCM research and development (R&D) and better serve clinical application.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/340150.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2412173/pic.jpg