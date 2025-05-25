Xinhua Silk Road: China (Chongqing)-UAE Economic and Trade Investment Promotion Conference Convened in Chongqing

CHONGQING, China, May 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The China (Chongqing)-UAE Economic and Trade Investment Promotion Conference, themed "Shared Vision, Shared Future," convened in Chongqing, bringing together over 400 delegates from government, industry, and academia. The event was co-hosted by the Chongqing Municipal Commission of Economy and Informatization, Chongqing Municipal Commission of Commerce, Chongqing Municipal Commission of Culture and Tourism Development, Chongqing Municipal Foreign Affairs Office, and the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in China.

Key Attendees:

China (Chongqing)-UAE Economic and Trade Investment Promotion Conference Convened in Chongqing

  • UAE delegation led by the Crown Prince of Ajman
  • Representatives from UAE government agencies, investment institutions (100+ delegates)
  • Chongqing municipal departments, district officials, and enterprises (nearly 300 delegates)

Strategic Report Launch:

In recent years, Chongqing and the UAE have significantly expanded cooperation across industry, trade, and technology. The conference spotlighted the release of the Chongqing-UAE Economic and Investment Cooperation Report, a comprehensive case study collection showcasing the outcomes of collaboration between the two sides, which highlights:

  • Complementary Strength: High complementarity in industrial structures between the UAE and Chongqing
  • Shared Benefits: High dividends in China's market prospects and high-tech growth
  • Strategic Gateway: UAE as one of the top choices for Chongqing Smart Manufacturing's going-global
  • Synergy Potential: Promising results in deeper "Chongqing Smart Manufacturing-UAE Capital" integration

Investment Promotion Highlights:

  • UAE Side: Presentations by Abu Dhabi Investment Office, Dubai Chambers Shanghai Office, Ajman Chamber of Commerce, and Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone
  • Chongqing: Project showcases by Liangjiang New Area (advanced manufacturing), Yuzhong District (financial hub), and Fengjie County (eco-tourism)

12 Strategic MoUs have been signed to deepen cooperation. Among them was the Memorandum of Cooperation on Establishing Friendly Exchange Cities between Chongqing and the Emirate of Ajman, UAE. Further MoUs were signed between Chongqing and Ajman in a variety of sectors, including industry, commerce, logistics, education, and tourism.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2695596/China__Chongqing__UAE_Economic_Trade_Investment_Promotion_Conference_Convened_Chongqing.jpg

