Xinhua Silk Road: China's TISCO leads green and low-carbon development in steel industry

BEIJING, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent years, Taiyuan Iron and Steel (Group) or TISCO, a subsidiary of China Baowu Steel Group Corporation, has placed green and low-carbon development at the core of its sustainable development strategy. The company has been actively advancing carbon reduction, strengthening environmental governance, and embedding green principles into its corporate DNA.

To date, TISCO has reduced the carbon footprint of its products by over 60 percent, issued 11 Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs), and achieved a green logistics coverage rate of more than 80 percent. Green practices have been integrated throughout the entire production process, supporting the company's transition toward a more sustainable future.

