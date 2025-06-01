Xinhua Silk Road: 21st Shanghai Suzhou Creek Dragon Boat Invitational Tournament concludes with record participation

News provided by

Xinhua Silk Road

01 Jun, 2025, 18:36 GMT

BEIJING, June 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 21st Shanghai Suzhou Creek Dragon Boat Invitational Tournament wrapped up on May 25 in Putuo District of Shanghai, setting a new record for participation over the past decade. A total of 58 teams from various countries and regions took part in the vibrant competition.

Continue Reading
This image opens in the lightbox
image_5002786_46618540

Hosted by the Shanghai Sports Federation and the district government, and organized by the Shanghai Dragon Boat Association, Putuo District Sports Bureau, and Oriental Sports Daily, the event attracted 1,078 athletes across five categories, including elite, university, open, high school, and public groups.

This year's race expanded its international reach, attracting teams from the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Australia, and Canada. Paddlers from the U.S., Germany, Spain, Switzerland, Hungary, Singapore, and South Africa also played key roles.

Alongside the race, a themed market event offered residents a one-stop experience of culture, sports, and entertainment.

As Putuo advances its push to develop an innovation belt along the Shanghai-Nanjing corridor, the event also served as a platform for regional cooperation. Dragon boat teams from seven cities including Nanjing, Wuxi, Changzhou, Suzhou, Nantong, Zhenjiang, and Taizhou participated, deepening intercity bonds through sports and cultural exchanges.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/345889.html 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2700730/image_5002786_46618540.jpg

Also from this source

Xinhua Silk Road: 2025 Maritime Silk Road Port Cooperation Forum highlights ports green, intelligent dev't

Xinhua Silk Road: 2025 Maritime Silk Road Port Cooperation Forum highlights ports green, intelligent dev't

The 2025 Maritime Silk Road Port Cooperation Forum opened Tuesday in port city of Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, bringing senior port...
Xinhua Silk Road: China (Chongqing)-UAE Economic and Trade Investment Promotion Conference Convened in Chongqing

Xinhua Silk Road: China (Chongqing)-UAE Economic and Trade Investment Promotion Conference Convened in Chongqing

The China (Chongqing)-UAE Economic and Trade Investment Promotion Conference, themed "Shared Vision, Shared Future," convened in Chongqing, bringing...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Publishing & Information Services

Publishing & Information Services

Art

Art

Entertainment

Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics