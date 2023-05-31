XCMG Machinery Supports Global Infrastructure Projects, Promotes Dynamic and Sustainable Development

KIGONGO, Tanzania and ALEXANDRIA, Egypt, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG Machinery ("XCMG", SHE:000425) is working on an extensive number of infrastructure projects worldwide, with substantial operations established across eight major regions, while aiding regional economic development with "Advanced and Endurable" products, solutions, and services.

Recently, XCMG shipped 3 units of tower cranes for the construction of Tanzania's Kigongo-Busisi Bridge (JP Magufuli Bridge) on Lake Victoria, which upon completion will be the longest bridge in East Africa, as well as the longest cable-stayed extradosed bridge in Africa. The project, consisting of a 3,200-meter-long grand bridge and 1,660-meter-long approach bridge, will be a crucial link between the Mwanza Region and neighboring countries of Rwanda, Burundi, and Uganda, and will boost economic development in the lake region.

XCMG's tower cranes adopt marine coating, with product quality benchmarking the European standards, delivering reliable, high-precision performance that will adapt to various working conditions and cope with challenges of geological changes, public emergencies, and equipment limitations. Additionally, the tower crane overseas service team is on call 24 hours to provide support and customized services, which includes training and maintenance.

"XCMG tower cranes have worked in many major bridge construction projects worldwide, supporting infrastructure construction that also promotes economic development, and we endeavor to deliver the best products and services to our customers," said Jiansen Liu, VP of XCMG.

On April 10, XCMG's XDN3200-R push bench successfully completed a 480-meter pipe jacking of the first section of a water conservancy construction project in Alexandria, Egypt in 85 days. The water conservancy project crosses highways, railways, rivers, and natural gas pipelines, overcoming the challenges of shallow soil cover, backfilled rock, sand, and clay strata in some areas, and close proximity to the coastline.

XCMG's customized XDN3200-R push bench stood out for its optimized cutter arrangement, high working efficiency, and high-quality performance that tackles a series of construction bottlenecks. The model can target different strata layers with six mud circulation modes that improve the overall slagging efficiency, and it also enables remote monitoring and data storage to provide parameter support.

In the meantime, XCMG also provided all-around technical and service support, with engineers on call to assist around the clock.

"XCMG is committed to creating innovative, high-quality products that will satisfy the needs of our customers worldwide, and pushing forward digital, green, and dynamic development in the era of transformation," said Liu.

SOURCE XCMG Machinery