Empowering Sönke Krey in Germany to Pioneer Electrification Starting from 2023

Supporting Rühle GmbH 's to Sustain Quality Jobs in Northern Germany

Strategic Partnership with HAKAN Machinery: Deepening Roots in Turkey's Market

Collaborating with Octo to Advance Intelligent Construction Solutions in the UK

ANKARA, Turkey, Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG Machinery (SHE:000425), a global leader in construction machinery, is reinforcing its "In Europe, For Europe" strategy through a series of targeted, localized initiatives with key partners across the continent. Recent weeks have seen significant expansions in Turkey, Germany, and the UK, demonstrating XCMG's commitment to strengthening its European ecosystem, enhancing customer service, and driving sustainable, intelligent construction solutions.

XCMG Strengthens Ties Across Europe: Ecosystem Synergy Powers Sustainable Progress

The cornerstone of this push is the inauguration of a major new operational hub by long-term Turkish partner HAKAN Makina in Dilovası, Kocaeli Province. Strategically positioned at the heart of Turkey's industrial corridor near Istanbul, this facility is a critical piece in XCMG's nationwide service network. Its prime location along key highways connecting Istanbul's European and Anatolian sides enables HAKAN to cover 80% of the Marmara Region's heavy industry customers within a one-hour economic radius. The integrated hub combines sales, parts warehousing, and technical support, drastically reducing equipment delivery times and service response for local infrastructure businesses. The immediate success of the launch, marked by multiple equipment sales, underscores the power of XCMG's "resource synergy" model with its partners.

This expansion in Turkey synergizes with parallel advancements across key European markets.

In Northern Germany: Earthmoving equipment specialist Sönke Krey celebrated its 25th anniversary in Glückstadt by unveiling the first XCMG XE215EV electric excavator in the German-speaking market. The XE215EV launch in Germany exemplifies XCMG's drive to offer zero-emission solutions meeting the highest EU standards (Stage V), enabling sustainable urban and infrastructure development.

Emphasizing an exclusive partnership, Sönke Krey's founder declared, "We exclusively represent XCMG for earthmoving equipment," highlighting a procurement history exceeding €2.13 million. The Stage V compliant XE215EV positions XCMG and Sönke Krey at the forefront of meeting stringent EU environmental regulations.

In Southern Germany: Celebrating its own remarkable 30th anniversary of founding, also marking 3 years of partnership with XCMG, Rühle GmbH showcased its comprehensive service coverage across the vital Stuttgart-Nuremberg economic corridor using the full XCMG product range. Rühle's deep community integration and contribution to local employment were also acknowledged by regional authorities.

In Southern England: Dealer Octo hosted a highly successful open day for smart construction experience, where customers experienced the precision and efficiency gains of the XE80E excavator equipped with the TX73 3D intelligent guidance system. The system demonstrated in the UK significantly boosts precision, reduces waste, and optimizes fuel consumption, directly enhancing customer productivity and project economics. The live demonstrations validated significant reductions in errors and resource waste. Octo further committed its technical teams to providing rapid support among its network in Devon, Cornwall, Somerset, and Hampshire.

These network upgrades are intrinsically linked to XCMG's commitment to providing Europe with cutting-edge, compliant technology. The Company remains dedicated to European regulations and sustainability goals, ensuring full CE certification across its product line and actively developing comprehensive carbon management frameworks.

These developments are a coordinated execution of its core strategy: deep localization for the European market, with European partners. By empowering its local partners with the right resources and technology tailored to specific regional demands – whether it's HAKAN's strategic logistics in Turkey, Sönke Krey's focus on electric in Germany, or Octo's smart solutions in the UK – the Company remains firmly committed to growing its capacity and presence across the continent, together with its European partners and customers.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2742587/WeChat_20250801180738.mp4