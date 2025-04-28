DAMMAM, Saudi Arabia, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Against the harsh backdrop of extreme heat and sandstorms, XCMG Crane, an XCMG Machinery subsidiary and also a global leader in heavy lifting equipment and solutions, is playing a pivotal role in accelerating the construction of Saudi Arabia's flagship stadium in Dammam for the 2034 FIFA World Cup. As the first major infrastructure project to break ground for the global sporting event, the stadium's construction demands precision engineering, including the lifting of ultra-heavy steel structures, millimeter-level accuracy for high-altitude assembly, and complex hoisting paths.

XCMG Crane Powers Construction of Saudi Arabia’s 2034 FIFA World Cup Iconic Stadium with Cutting-Edge Crawler Cranes

Deploying its flagship crawler cranes, XCMG Crane has delivered tailored solutions to meet the project's rigorous challenges. The XGC15000A (1,000-ton class) and XGC12000 (800-ton class) take center stage:

The XGC15000A, equipped with an 85-meter heavy-duty main boom, ensures stable and efficient lifting for ultra-high operations.

The XGC12000 enhances assembly efficiency with its 84-meter boom and optimized angle configurations.

enhances assembly efficiency with its 84-meter boom and optimized angle configurations. Complementing these giants, a fleet of agile equipment—including the XGC400-I for truss assembly, XGC320 for seating structures, and compact models like XGTC95 and XGTC55—works seamlessly across auxiliary installation zones, ensuring synchronized progress in diverse scenarios.

With decades of expertise in the Middle East, XCMG Crane has built a robust service ecosystem to support critical infrastructure projects:

Dedicated Team: Over 80 on-site specialists, including expatriate managers and engineers, provide rapid response and technical oversight.

Comprehensive Network: Partnerships with local distributors like DMC and KANOO ensure nationwide coverage, backed by spare parts centers in Riyadh and other key cities.

Core Services:
Maintenance: Proactive service teams provide timely servicing to minimize downtime.
Genuine Parts: Original spare parts reduce equipment failure and extend equipment lifespan.
Technical Support: A 15+ year veteran team and a dedicated Technical Solutions Center offer real-time troubleshooting.
Training: Customized programs, from classroom sessions to on-site guidance, empower local operators.

:

XCMG's core services are designed to maximize operational efficiency. Its proactive maintenance teams conduct timely interventions to minimize downtime, while the use of genuine spare parts reduces equipment failure rates and extends lifespan.

Looking ahead, XCMG Crane will continue to leverage its R&D capabilities and localized service models to deliver turnkey solutions for mega-projects worldwide, cementing its position as a trusted partner in the era of smart construction.

