Wynn Hosts Grand Ceremony for the 2025 Wynn Signature Chinese Wine Awards on April 11

Close to 900 wines compete for top honors as Wynn promotes Chinese wines on a global level

MACAU, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Macao will soon be in the global spotlight once again as Wynn plays host to the second edition of the Wynn Signature Chinese Wine Awards ceremony on April 11. Created by "Wynn Signature", Wynn's exclusive lifestyle brand, and with the support of the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), the 2025 Wynn Signature Chinese Wine Awards is the largest gathering of its kind to evaluate Chinese wines based on international standards. After the highly anticipated results are revealed at the ceremony, Wynn will host four engaging industry events, bringing together world-renowned wine experts, representatives from China's leading wineries, industry professionals, international media and wine enthusiasts to savor the highest quality of wines from China and promote Chinese wines on an international level.

The 2025 Wynn Signature Chinese Wine Awards reveal the complete list of Gold Medal Wine winners The Gold Medal Wines are now on display for a limited time at the West Esplanade of Wynn Palace until April 10 The 2025 Wynn Signature Chinese Wine Awards judging panel features 27 of the world's foremost authorities on wine

The vision behind the Wynn Signature Chinese Wine Awards is to select China's top wines, commend outstanding winemakers, and promote Chinese wines on a global stage. Following on from the success of the inaugural awards event in 2024, this year's competition has been elevated to even higher standards with respect to the judging system, panel of judges, scale of participation, variety of awards and post-event promotions. The composition of the 2025 panel of judges has also been elevated to feature 27 of the world's leading authorities on wine, including 10 Masters of Wine (MW), 3 Master Sommeliers (MS), and 1 industry expert with dual MW and MS certifications. In keeping with international judging protocols, the wine tastings for nearly 900 varieties of wine from close to 200 of China's top wineries were conducted blind, and wines were appraised according to the internationally recognized 100-point system. Medals have been awarded to wines based on a tiered scoring system of bronze medals (85-89 points), silver medals (90-94 points) and gold medals (95-100 points).

After rigorous evaluation, the "Wynn Signature Best Wine of China Trophy" as well as the trophies for wines across three divisions: "Wynn Signature Trophies", "Varietals Champion Trophies" and "Regional Champion Trophies" have been selected from the Gold Medal List. Wynn has also introduced two new award categories this year: "Wynn Sommelier's Choice" and "Best Young Winemaker", and the winners will be revealed at the awards ceremony. The complete Gold, Silver and Bronze Medal Winner List has already been announced ahead of the ceremony. For a limited time from now through April 10, 35 Gold Medal Wines are now on display at the West Esplanade of Wynn Palace, giving guests and wine enthusiasts just a taste of what's to come at the highly anticipated awards ceremony on April 11.

Following the inaugural Wynn Signature Chinese Wine Awards event last year, the competition has received significant recognition and substantial policy support from local governments and industry organizations in China. The Yantai City Commerce Bureau and the Finance Bureau of Shandong Province were the first to launch incentive measures for award-winning wineries by releasing "Guidelines for Receiving Subsidies for the Development of the Wine Industry in Yantai City" in March 2024. Most recently in March 2025, The Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region Forestry and Grassland Bureau officially released "Guiding Opinions on the Development of Xinjiang Wine Industry Funds" to reward companies that participate in and win gold medals from professional and authoritative wine competitions in China and internationally, such as the Wynn Signature Chinese Wine Awards, the International Wine Challenge (IWC), Concours Mondial de Bruxelles (CMB) and more. Now that the Wynn Signature Chinese Wine Awards have successfully garnered global acclaim, ranking alongside other prestigious international wine competitions, this once again demonstrates how the awards are able to play an influential role in promoting Chinese wines on a global scale.

Wynn hosts four major wine industry events, becoming a wine cultural hub

After the winners are revealed, Wynn will become a cultural hub for Chinese wines as it plays host to four major events designed to give industry players an opportunity to exchange ideas and explore the local terroirs of China's rich wine landscape on April 12 at Wynn Palace. The day begins with Xing Wei MW, as he presents the "50 Years of Challenges: The Renaissance of Chinese Wine Forum". Professor Zhan Jichen of China Agricultural University, veteran winemakers Guo Songquan and Zhang Chunya, as well as representatives from China's seven core wine production regions, will also discuss the development of Chinese wines over the past 50 years and the future potential of the industry. In the afternoon, Julian Boulard MW will join Yi Guotao, an expert on wines in China, to host the "Marselan: A Signature Grape of Chinese Wine" Masterclass to talk about the evolution and the beauty of Marselan, a unique Chinese grape varietal from different terroirs across the country.

In the evening, the Michelin two-starred Chef Tam's Seasons at Wynn Palace and the Michelin two-starred Wing Lei at Wynn Macau will host two award-winning wine dinners for the Wynn Signature Chinese Wine Awards, pairing award-winning wines with exceptional dishes to showcase the best of China's wines. At Wynn Palace, Cantonese Master Chef Tam Kwok Fung at Chef Tam's Seasons will tailor-make a 6-course menu to pair with wines which have been meticulously chosen by Fongyee Walker MW and Xing Wei MW for the "Cantonese Master Chef Tam Kwok Fung – A Cantonese Feast of Six Chinese Regions' Wine & Ingredients" dinner. Professor Ma Huiqin of China Agricultural University has also been invited to share her insights about the wines during the dinner at Chef Tam's Seasons. At Wynn Macau, Executive Chef Chan Tak Kwong of Wing Lei will team up with Julien Boulard MW and renowned wine KOL Terry Xu ("Xiao Pi"), to pair award-winning wines from the 2025 Wynn Signature Chinese Wine Awards at the "Executive Chef Chan Tak Kwong – Award-winning Chinese Wines Paired with Traditional Cantonese Cuisine" dinner.

Judging week highlights: Insightful exchanges and phenomenal dining experiences

Prior to the awards ceremony, Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace held a six-day judging week, where an international panel featuring 27 of the foremost authorities on wine gathered in Macao to evaluate Chinese wines from February 28 to March 5. On top of the intense rounds of judging, Wynn hosted a series of wine seminars, masterclasses, and collaborative wine dinners presented by the world's leading wine experts and the award-winning chefs at Wynn, creating an unforgettable event.

During the judging week, Professor Ma Huiqin, wine masters Xing Wei MW, Julien Boulard MW and wine influencer Terry Xu ("Xiao Pi") held four seminars to share their global perspectives on the future potential of China's core wine production regions, the country's unique grape varietals and examined future digital trends in the China wine industry. The seminars offered a platform for wine experts from around the world to engage in in-depth discussions and explore new opportunities. Richard Hemming MW, Gus Zhu MW and Dr. Jamie Goode, as well as two of the world's leading authorities on Bordeaux wine – Jane Anson and João Pires MS – held three international masterclass sessions to give participants an opportunity to taste some of the best wines from around the world. Globally renowned wine experts – Xing Wei MW, Kenichi Ohashi MW, Christy Canterbury MW, Kevin Lu MS and Terry Xu "Xiaopi" – also partnered with the award-winning culinary teams at Lakeview Palace, Mizumi, SW Steakhouse at Wynn Palace and Drunken Fish at Wynn Macau to pair the finest wines from China and around the world with masterfully prepared dishes.

For the latest updates on the Wynn Signature Chinese Wine Awards and the complete list of Gold, Silver and Bronze medal winners, please visit the following official awards website: https://www.wynnresortsmacau.com/en/wynn-palace/whats-on/wynn-signature-chinese-wine-awards

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2653659/Wynn_CWA_2025_Gold_Medal_List_EN.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2653660/2025_CWA_Gold_Medal_Wines.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2653661/CWA_Judges_group_photo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2356090/LOGO_Logo.jpg