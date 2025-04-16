Wynn Opens "Gourmet Pavilion" - A New Asian Culinary Landmark at the End of April

Discover an exclusive selection of the colorful flavors of Asia

MACAO, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wynn's exciting new Asian culinary landmark – Gourmet Pavilion – is set to open on April 29, 2025, presenting an exciting selection of colorful and diverse flavors from all across Asia. One need not travel thousands of miles to enjoy the very best of Asian cuisine, as Wynn invites guests to explore all the tantalizing flavors of Asia right here in Macao. Discover Michelin-starred Chaoshan fish congee, the best laksa from Singapore's celebrity-favorite noodle shop, perfectly prepared unagi from a revered century-old Japanese restaurant, and the most sought-after beef noodles from the almost impossible-to-book restaurant in Taiwan. At Gourmet Pavilion, each new discovery is bursting with surprises that are hard to find anywhere else in the world and is exclusive to Wynn.

Created by the world-renowned David Collins Studio, the design of Gourmet Pavilion is a combination of the elegance of European architecture with the world's finest craftsmanship, setting the stage for an exceptional gastronomic experience that excites the senses. In celebration of the opening from April 29 to May 31, Wynn is pleased to present a "Savor the Flavors & Reap Rewards" special offer for guests to receive exclusive gifts and discounts while enjoying a variety of delicious dishes.

The "joy" of eating an array of "rich" and diverse cuisines

Fu Le Ting, the Chinese name for "Gourmet Pavilion", cleverly conveys the double-meaning of "rich in flavor" and "the joy of eating". The word Fu sounds like the same word for "rich" in Chinese, symbolizing that Gourmet Pavilion offers guests an abundance of rich and diverse cuisines. The word Le is the "joy" of sharing delicious dishes with friends and loved ones. As an exciting new culinary landmark where Asian cuisine takes center stage, the new Gourmet Pavilion is brimming with the sights, sounds, aromas, and flavors of the region's most vibrant cuisines.

Asia's top culinary brands gather in Macao at Gourmet Pavilion

Gourmet Pavilion brings together unique flavors from all over Asia, including Leela, the whimsical Indian cuisine; Fat Boy Dumplings, signature dumplings from celebrity Chef Henry Zhang Zhicheng; Sushi Masa, Omakase for everyone; Unagi Yondaime Kikukawa, 100 years of renowned eel rice; Wumamii Beef Noodles, Taiwan's most sought-after noodles; Ximen Jin Fong・Braised Pork Rice, world-renowned Taiwanese braised pork rice; 328 Katong Laksa, the celebrity-favorite noodle shop; Ann Chin・Popiah, MICHELIN Recommended popiah from Singapore; Tuan Yuan・Singapore-style Pork Ribs Soup, Singapore's national favorite Bak Kut Teh; Tian Tian・Hainanese Chicken Rice, world-renowned chicken rice; Yong Zuo・Fish Congee, MICHELIN Recommended fish congee; Tao Xiao Chua・Northeast-style Skewers, popular Northeast-style skewers; Tanyu Grilled Fish, king of spicy grilled fish; Zhu Guang Yu Hot Pot, Chongqing's hotpot phenomenon; Xita Lao Tai Tai Clay Stove Barbecue, Korean-style clay oven barbecue; Buns & Bubbles・Bakery, delectable fresh-baked bites; and Little 8・Cantonese Barbecue, sumptuous Cantonese roast. This is just the start. Even more brands will be coming to Gourmet Pavilion soon for Macao residents and visitors from around the world to discover. From high-end, award-winning dishes to down-to-earth street fare, Gourmet Pavilion gathers a myriad of colorful Asian cuisines under one roof.

Globally inspired design showcases the finest European craftsmanship

From the magnificent archways to the ornate flooring patterns, the Gourmet Pavilion interiors take inspiration from some of Europe's most famous marketplaces. Reminiscent of grand European concert halls and theatrical spaces, Gourmet Pavilion takes diners on a journey through time to discover the vibrant and rich cultural heritage of Europe. It is a culmination of global collaborations, where the finest craftsmanship by artisans from around the world is on full display. The ornate mosaic arches, originally handcrafted by a renowned family of Italian artisanal makers, look remarkably like exquisite European oil paintings; the feature chandelier, which blooms above the food hall, is a masterpiece made by Bohemian glassmaking artisans; and "The Allsphyr", a custom mirrored sculpture, was specially designed by an American artist to show things through a distorted lens and create a fun space for photo-taking. At Gourmet Pavilion, visitors will discover vivid colors, live kitchens, bustling activity and exquisite architectural craftsmanship in one exciting location. More than just a dining destination, Gourmet Pavilion invites guests to linger longer and explore a myriad of dishes in vibrant, culturally rich surrounds.

Rewarding surprises for guests of Gourmet Pavilion

To celebrate the grand opening of this highly anticipated new Asian culinary landmark, Gourmet Pavilion will launch a special "Savor the Flavors & Reap Rewards" offer from April 29 to May 31, featuring innovative online and offline experiences and exclusive offers that are tailormade for a variety of consumers. Throughout the promotional period, all guests of Gourmet Pavilion can enjoy MOP 15 off on all purchases over MOP 80 for a limited time and Wynn Insider members are eligible to enjoy 5% off exclusive offers all year long. Diners who spend MOP 20 or more at Gourmet Pavilion and share their experiences on Xiaohongshu or Dianping will also receive a complimentary "dining voucher" worth MOP 20.

Starting April 29, Gourmet Pavilion invites diners from around the world to raise their chopsticks and gather together for an amazing Asian dining experience in Macao.

For more details on all of the exciting dining offers and promotions at Wynn and Gourmet Pavilion, please visit: https://www.wynnresortsmacau.com/en/wynn-palace/dining/gourmet-pavilion

Gourmet Pavilion

Location: Right of the South Atrium at Wynn Palace, Avenida Da Nave Desportiva

Hours: Daily from 11:00 am to 11:00 pm

