Wuhan City Operation Center and Huawei Jointly Launched a Global Demonstration Site

BARCELONA, Spain, March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At MWC Barcelona 2025, Huawei, in collaboration with Wuhan City Operation & Management Center (hereinafter "Wuhan City Operation Center") and its partners, launched a global demonstration site of Comprehensive digital transformation in Wuhan.

Guests who attended this event include: Geng Feng, Deputy Director of Wuhan City Operation Center; Dong Botao, Director of the Government Network Department of Wuhan Information Center; Zhong Shoucheng, Chairman of Wuhan Cloud Computing Technology Co., Ltd; Xu Fei, Overseas Market Director of Huawei Government Public Services Digitalization BU (hereinafter "GPSD"); Jiang Hulin, Chief MKT Officer of Huawei GPSD; Yao Chuanlei, General Manager of Huawei Wuhan Business Dept; and Bai Rubing, Overseas MKT Director of Raychange. Globally oriented, they work together to explore experiences in the digital transformation of city governance, promote the global sharing of technological standards and governance practices, and contribute to sustainable urban development.

Bai Rubing, Overseas MKT Director of Raychange, delivered a speech titled Digital Intelligent Twins Empower Sustainable City Development. As he highlighted, "Wuhan stands out as the prime example in the current wave of smart city construction. The fast-paced advancement of digital technologies like digital twin and AI is constantly revitalizing cities, facilitating their transition towards more sophisticated and intelligent governance, and propelling a significant leap in city development."

Wuhan City Operation Center work with Huawei and Raychange to build a city operation and management platform based on leading ICTs such as digital twin, AI, big data, connectivity, and storage. This platform integrates various systems (both above ground and underground) and connects different departments. Through this effort, the city achieves visualized management, real-time processing, and intelligent decision-making capabilities, promoting sustainable development.

Digital Twin: Visualized, Manageable, and Efficient

City governance is inherently complex, driven by constantly changing factors. The Wuhan City Operation and Management Platform harnesses Huawei's digital twin technology to present the city's operational status on a single screen, enabling real-time connectivity and seamless integration of the physical and virtual worlds.

Built on a 3D digital twin foundation spanning 1,200 square kilometers, the platform combines satellite remote sensing, precise modeling, and BIM technology to track over 900 real-time indicators, covering 12 types of city incidents such as fires or traffic accidents. When an incident occurs, the platform automatically issues alerts and notifies relevant departments for coordinated response, effectively reducing risks.

AI: Technological Enablement for a Smart City

Huawei's digital twin technology integrates AI algorithms with industry scenarios to drive innovation in dynamic simulation, intelligent risk identification, and multi-source data integration. Using traffic and weather data, the platform predicts holiday congestion, while AI monitors nearly 1,000 bridges and gas pipelines daily, identifying over 100,000 potential risks.

By combining government, IoT, and online data, it creates a comprehensive city operations profile for swift decision-making. Wuhan's digital transformation has advanced with applications for smart weather forecasting, flood control, firefighting, and urban waterlogging management. These efforts have reduced gas accidents by 60%, traffic congestion by 15%, and increased citizen satisfaction to 98%.

In the future, Huawei will continue working with Wuhan to advance the city's digital and intelligent transformation through innovative ICT solutions. Moreover, Huawei will also partner globally to share Wuhan's expertise in building smarter cities that sense, think, care, and evolve, ensuring digital technologies benefit cities worldwide.

