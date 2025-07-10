HUAWEI Pura 80 Series Debuts: Shattering Boundaries in Mobile Imaging

DUBAI, UAE, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On 10 July, HUAWEI proudly announces the global launch of its imaging flagship smartphone—the HUAWEI Pura 80 Series. Set to redefine the boundaries of mobile photography with its cutting-edge imaging technology and innovative features.

Iconic Design Brilliance

HUAWEI Pura 80 Ultra, Fashion Next HUAWEI Pura 80 Series, Aesthetics Next HUAWEI Pura 80 Series, Photography Next

The HUAWEI Pura 80 Ultra and the striking Glazed Red HUAWEI Pura 80 Pro unveil a Dazzling Forward Symbol design, drawing inspiration from the timeless sunray motifs found in exquisite jewellery and luxury watches. This radiant sunburst pattern dazzles with intricate depth and harmonious interplay of light and shadow. The Pura 80 Ultra's lens is accentuated by a resplendent golden ring, forming the iconic forward symbol that boldly showcases the super brand emblem, creating a captivating visual centerpiece.

Photographic Excellence Redefined

The HUAWEI Pura 80 Pro's revolutionary 1-inch Ultra Lighting Camera maximizes light capture for stunning detail in low-light conditions, while the Ultra Chroma Camera ensures precise colour reproduction, delivering vivid, true-to-life nightscapes with exceptional clarity. The Pura 80 Ultra introduces a trailblazing Switchable Dual Telephoto Camera, blending a super-large photosensitive area with versatile 3.7x and 10x focal lengths to create cinematic portraits and dramatic, razor-sharp close-ups with striking spatial intensity.

HUAWEI's upgraded XMAGE branding fuels the Pura 80 Series with cutting-edge photographic innovation, leveraging the industry's largest telephoto sensor and advanced algorithms to produce crystal-clear images in high-magnification and low-light scenarios. From intricate architectural details to expansive city skylines, it excels at capturing vivid night atmospheres with precise hue and saturation. The series redefines stage photography and videography, capturing ultra-clear stage details and vibrant colours from afar, with 4K video delivering high-fidelity footage that vividly recreates live experiences.

AI-Driven Innovation Unleashed

Complementing its photographic prowess, the Pura 80 Pro and Pura 80 Ultra introduce the AI Smart Controls Button, a game-changing feature that delivers instant access to personalized functions such as the camera, flashlight, or AI lens with a single tap, tailored to individual preferences. Enhanced with fingerprint recognition for robust security, it ensures seamless and secure operation. Additionally, advanced AI Noise Cancellation revolutionizes calls with two-way noise reduction, isolating the speaker's voice while eliminating ambient noise for crystal-clear, distraction-free communication in any setting.

Relentless Power and Performance

Powering the Pura 80 Pro and Pura 80 Ultra is a robust 5170mAh battery, paired with 100W HUAWEI SuperCharge for lightning-fast charging and 80W Wireless HUAWEI SuperCharge for seamless, cable-free power-ups[1]. This dynamic combination of high capacity and rapid charging ensures uninterrupted performance, keeping users connected and engaged throughout their day.

Uncompromising Durability

Enhancing the Pura 80 Ultra's reliability, the 2nd-Gen Crystal Armor Kunlun Glass delivers unmatched protection, amplifying scratch resistance by 16x and drop resistance by 25x[2]. This state-of-the-art shielding ensures exceptional durability, effortlessly safeguarding the device against daily wear and tear for consistent, worry-free performance.

Pricing and Availability

For more information, please visit: https://consumer.huawei.com/en/phones/pura80-ultra/

[1] 80W Wireless HUAWEI SuperCharge requires separate purchase. [2] Data comes from Huawei labs, and is a comparison between 2nd-Gen Crystal Armour Kunlun Glass and standard glass. Since the phone contains precision components, please make sure not to bump or drop the phone while using it.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2726782/HUAWEI_Pura_80_Ultra_Fashion_Next.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2726783/HUAWEI_Pura_80_Series_Aesthetics_Next.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2726784/HUAWEI_Pura_80_Series_Photography_Next.jpg