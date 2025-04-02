WTS and EQT enter long-term strategic partnership following investment from EQT X

EQT, through the EQT X fund, becomes an anchor investor in WTS, providing significant growth capital as part of a long-term and comprehensive strategic partnership

EQT and WTS have a shared vision of significantly accelerating the Company's growth in Germany and abroad, both organically and inorganically

and abroad, both organically and inorganically With EQT's support, WTS plans to increase investments in digital services and artificial intelligence (AI) building on the Company's already strong digital offering

STOCKHOLM, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WTS Group ("WTS" or the "Company"), a full-service provider of tax and complementary financial advisory services, and EQT, a global private equity firm, are pleased to announce that the EQT X Fund ("EQT") has become an anchor investor in WTS as part of a long-term strategic partnership. EQT and WTS aim to significantly accelerate the Company's growth and jointly build a champion in the tax advisory industry.

Founded in Munich in 2000, WTS is now one of the leading independent players in the attractive tax advisory industry, with 14 locations in Germany, over 1,500 employees and an annual revenue of around EUR 250 million. WTS specialises in high-end advisory services for complex situations and counts 95 percent of the DAX40 companies, as well as numerous medium-sized global market leaders, among its clients. With a consistent technology-oriented advisory approach and the introduction of one of the leading AI solutions for tax functions ('plAIground'), WTS is one of the pioneers of the digitalisation of the tax consultancy industry.

The strategic partnership is rooted in a shared vision that aims to create a tax advisory champion in Europe with a global reach, with EQT's capital and M&A expertise used to fuel inorganic growth. This includes strengthening the international tax practice WTS Global and making further investment in new technologies, as well as expanding the breadth of complementary financial advisory services focussed on Office of the CFO activities.

"EQT is one of the largest private equity firms in the world. The WTS Executive Board is proud to be working with such a strong partner, who fully supports and shares our vision for the further development of the WTS Group. Together, we want to drive forward our 25-year success story and accelerate our ambitious expansion plans. WTS intends to become one of the leading brands for tax advice, tax technology and artificial intelligence for the tax industry in Europe," explains Fritz Esterer, CEO of the WTS Group.

"WTS has established itself as a highly customer-oriented partner for corporate tax and finance functions with what we believe is a highly attractive business model. It combines industry, finance, consulting and technology expertise, while deliberately refraining from auditing annual financial statements to prevent conflicts with its consulting services. We have been following the development of WTS very closely for years and we are impressed by the Company's performance and innovation mindset. We are very pleased to be working with Mr Esterer and his team to develop WTS into a leading European tax advisory firm," comments Matthias Wittkowski, Partner and Global Co-Head Services at EQT.

The closing of the transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and is expected to take place in the summer of 2025. With this transaction, EQT X is expected to be 50-55 percent invested (including closed and/or signed investments, announced public offers, if applicable, and less any expected syndication), subject to customary regulatory approvals.

WTS was advised by Rothschild & Co (financial) and Noerr (legal). EQT was advised by Hengeler Mueller.

