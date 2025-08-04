Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 31, 2025

EQT

04 Aug, 2025, 17:20 GMT

Between 28 July 2025 and 1 August 2025 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 550,000 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455).

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 5,535,521 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 2,500,000,000 that EQT announced on 27 May 2025. The repurchase program, which runs between 18 July 2025 and 26 September 2025, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:

Date:

Aggregated volume
(number of shares):

Weighted average
share price per day
(SEK):

Aggregated
transaction value
(SEK):

28 July 2025

110,000

334.7236

36,819,596.00

29 July 2025

110,000

334.5366

36,799,026.00

30 July 2025

110,000

336.0477

36,965,247.00

31 July 2025

110,000

334.6163

36,807,793.00

1 Augst 2025

110,000

322.5168

35,476,848.00

Total accumulated
over week 31

550,000

332.4882

182,868,510.00

Total accumulated
during the
repurchase program

1,210,000

332.9227

402,836,412.00

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT.

Following the above acquisitions and as of 1 August 2025, the number of shares in EQT, including EQT's holding of own shares is set out in the table below.

Ordinary shares

Class C shares1

Total

Number of issued
shares2

1,234,611,900

496,056

1,235,107,956

Number of shares
owned by EQT AB3 

59,132,610

-

59,132,610

Number of outstanding
shares

1,175,479,290

496,056

1,175,975,346

1 Carry one tenth (1/10) of a vote

2 Total number of shares in EQT AB, i.e. including the number of shares owned by EQT AB

3 EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends or carry votes at shareholders' meetings

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

Contact
Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334

