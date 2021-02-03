Wound Irrigation System Market Size Worth $380.03 Million By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global wound irrigation system market size is expected to reach USD 380.03 million by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2021 to 2028. The rising prevalence of chronic wounds, increasing number of surgical procedures, technological advancements, favorable initiatives taken by the private and public sectors, and the increasing cases of burns across the globe are the key factors driving the market.

Key suggestions from the report:

By product, the manual wound irrigation system segment held the largest market share in 2020 owing to the increasing incidence of burns and surgical site infection across the globe

Based on application, the chronic wounds segment held the largest share in 2020 due to the rising prevalence of diabetic foot ulcers and pressure ulcers

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to the rising number of diabetic patients in this region.

Read 140 page research report with ToC on "Wound Irrigation Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Manual, Battery-operated), By Application (Burns, Chronic Wounds, Surgical Wounds, Traumatic Wounds), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/wound-irrigation-systems-market

A wound irrigation system allows rapid healing of deep wounds and surgical site infections. It also allows improved wound cleansing that prevents further complications. The increasing prevalence of chronic wounds and the rising number of surgical procedures are the key factors driving the market. For instance, as per a report published by ScienceDirect in 2018, the surgical infection has the highest prevalence rate of around 4.0%, followed by diabetic foot ulcers of around 3.4%. In addition, the rising number of wound care centers across the globe is expected to surge the demand for wound irrigation systems.

Moreover, the increasing incidence of burn cases across the globe is anticipated to boost the demand for the product. According to a report published by Walker Morgan, LLC, in 2017, around 450,000 Americans receive medical treatment for burn injuries every year. As per the report published by Swift Medical Inc. in 2018, more than 305.0 million acute, burn, and traumatic wounds are recorded per year globally. Furthermore, as per the data reported by the WHO, over 1,000,000 people register, annually, as moderately or severely burnt. As wound irrigation system is very much effective in burn injury and allows rapid healing, thus increasing incidence rate of burns is anticipated to propel the market growth over the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the global wound irrigation system market on the basis of the product, application, and region:

Wound Irrigation System Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Manual



Battery-operated

Wound Irrigation System Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Chronic Wounds





Diabetic Foot Ulcer







Pressure Ulcer







Venous Leg Ulcer







Burns





Surgical Wounds





Traumatic Wounds

Wound Irrigation System Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany



Asia Pacific



Japan





China



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



MEA



South Africa





Saudi Arabia

List of Key Players of Wound Irrigation System Market

Zimmer Biomet

Stryker Corporation

Centurion Medical Products

BSN Medical

Cooper Surgical Inc.

C. R. Bard, Inc.

Bionix

Westmed, Inc.

Find more research reports on Medical Devices Industry, by Grand View Research:

Wound Debridement Market – The global wound debridement market size was valued at USD 4.34 billion in 2017. It is likely to register a CAGR of 6.10% during the forecast period. Growing number of accidents and fire outbreaks are leading to rise in the cases of injuries.

in 2017. It is likely to register a CAGR of 6.10% during the forecast period. Growing number of accidents and fire outbreaks are leading to rise in the cases of injuries. Diabetic Foot ulcer Treatment Market – The global diabetic foot ulcer treatment market size was valued at USD 3.6 billion in 2017. It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period.

in 2017. It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period. Burn Care Market – The global burn care market size was valued at USD 2.1 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% from 2021 to 2028.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.