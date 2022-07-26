Wound Care Market Worth $29.6 Billion by 2030 at CAGR 4.1%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global wound care market size is expected to total USD 29.6 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.1% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research Inc. The increasing aging population coupled with the rising number of diabetic patients are the factors burgeoning the demand for wound care. As well as the growing number of surgical cases among the geriatric population is augmenting the market growth.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The advanced wound dressing segment accounted for the largest market revenue share of 34.6% in 2021. The segment is anticipated to showcase growth at a considerable rate during the forecast period. The demand for this segment has risen due to the multiplying burn cases.

The surgical wound care segment is expected to exhibit growth at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period owing to the growing surgical cases and the infections prevailing due to them.

The chronic wound section accounted for over 59.9% of the total market in 2021 The segment is estimated to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

The acute wound segment to grow at a CAGR of 4.24% over the projected period.

By end-use, in 2021, the hospital segment accounted for over 45.3% of the total market revenue share.

The home healthcare section is estimated to surge at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

By region, the market in North America accumulated a revenue share of 45.4% in 2021.

The market in the Asia Pacific to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

Read full market research report, "Wound Care Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis By Product (Advanced, Surgical, Traditional), By Application (Chronic Wounds, Acute Wounds), By End Use (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030, published by Grand View Research.

Wound Care Market Growth & Trends

In today's world, the changing lifestyle and unhealthy eating habits have impacted the health of most populations across the world. Being obese or overweight has become the most concerning health issue, leading to the early adoption of diseases by the body. Moreover, cases of traumatic injuries are growing at a fast pace. These health problems are leading to a rise in the number of cardiovascular diseases and diabetes.

Key companies operating in the market are focusing on initiatives for the development of products and geographic expansion of the market across the globe. Increasing awareness regarding general healthcare and related issues are key strategies implied by key players to increase market revenue.

Wound Care Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the wound care market based on product, application, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Advanced wound dressing

Foam dressings



Hydrocolloid dressings



Film dressings



Alginate dressings



Hydrogel dressings



Collagen dressings



Other advanced dressings

Surgical wound care

Sutures & staples



Tissue adhesive and sealants



Anti-infective dressing

Traditional wound care

Medical tapes



Cleansing agents

Wound therapy devices

Negative pressure wound therapy



Oxygen and hyperbaric oxygen equipment



Electric stimulation devices



Pressure Relief Devices



Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Chronic wounds

Diabetic foot ulcers



Pressure ulcers



Venous leg ulcers



Other chronic wounds

Acute wounds

Surgical & traumatic wounds



Burns

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Home healthcare

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy



Netherlands



Spain



Sweden

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



South Korea



Taiwan



Australia



Vietnam



Thailand



Malaysia



Singapore



Indonesia



Philippines

Latin America

Mexico



Brazil



Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

and (MEA) South Africa



Turkey



Egypt



Iran



Israel



Saudi Arabia



UAE

List of Key Players in the Global Wound Care Market

Smith & Nephew

Mölnlycke Health Care AB

ConvaTec Group PLC

Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson)

Baxter International

URGO Medical

Coloplast Corp.

Medtronic

3M

Derma Sciences Inc. (Integra LifeSciences)

Medline Industries

Advancis Medical

B. Braun Melsungen AG

