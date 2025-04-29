Wound Care Market Size to Hit $29.57 Billion by 2030 - Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global wound care market size is anticipated to reach USD 29.57 billion by 2030 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.19% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market growth is driven by major factors such as the increasing number of traumatic injuries caused by road traffic accidents annually, rising burn injuries, the rapidly aging population, and the ever-growing number of diabetic patients globally.

Approximately 1.19 million individuals lose their lives to road traffic accidents annually, according to a WHO report of December 2023. Wound care products play an important role in the treatment of traumatic, burn, or medical injuries, thus leading to the increasing demand for wound care.

The number of incidences of burn wounds globally has been increasing annually, leading to the growing demand for wound care. As per a report, the number of patients treated for burn injuries is approximately 450,000 annually. Advanced dressings, moisturizers, and ointments play an important role in the treatment of burn injuries. These products help with faster recovery of burn wounds and promote better wound healing. The frequent occurrence of diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs) caused due to diabetes mellitus type 2 is also leading to growing demand for diabetic wound care, which in turn is leading to market growth for wound care.

The market is constantly advancing with technological developments and innovations in the treatment of different types of wounds. Some of the innovations in advanced wound care include bioengineered tissues, digital monitoring of wounds, and intelligent dressings. These innovations deliver efficient and cutting-edge solutions for wound management. For example, in January 2023, a smart bandage that promotes healing by speeding up tissue repair with sophisticated electronics embedded within the bandage was introduced by the College of Medicine at the University of Arizona. Intelligent bandages employ biosensors and electrical stimulation to accelerate healing, enhance blood circulation, and reduce the amount of scarring.

The growing awareness regarding the environmental hazards of medical products and increasing costs associated with conventional wound care materials have led to developments in sustainable wound care solutions. Various products of wound care now include biodegradable materials that are environmentally friendly and much more affordable.

Read full market research report on Wound Care Market with TOC - Wound Care Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Advanced Wound Dressing, Surgical Wound Care), By Application (Chronic, Acute), By End-use, By Mode Of Purchase, By Distribution Channel, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030

Wound Care Market Report Highlights :

In terms of product, the advanced wound dressing segment contributed the largest revenue share of 34.9% in 2024. This large share is attributed to the use of advanced wound dressing in treating non-healing and chronic wounds.

In terms of application, the chronic wound segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 59.8% in 2024, owing to the rising geriatric population and prevalence of DFUs and pressure ulcers globally.

In terms of end use, the home healthcare segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 5.40% over the projected period. Wound treatment in a home healthcare setting is much more affordable than in a hospital setting, leading to the growth of the segment.

In terms of distribution channel, the retail sales segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 4.6% over the projected period. This growth is attributed to several factors, among which the major one is the rapid adoption of e-commerce, which offers accessibility, convenience, and affordability.

North America dominated the global market for wound care with the largest revenue share of 45.5% in 2024. This large share is attributed to the growing number of surgical procedures and technological advancements.

Request a free sample copy or view the report summary - Wound Care Market

Wound Care Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global wound care market based on product, application, end use, mode of purchase, distribution channel, and region:

Wound Care Market - Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Advanced Wound Dressing

Foam Dressings



Hydrocolloid Dressings



Film Dressings



Alginate Dressings



Hydrogel Dressings



Collagen Dressings



Other Advanced Dressings

Surgical Wound Care

Sutures & staples



Tissue adhesive and sealants



Anti-infective dressing

Traditional Wound Care

Medical Tapes



Cotton



Bandages



Gauzes



Sponges



Cleansing Agents

Wound Therapy Devices

Negative pressure wound therapy



Oxygen and hyperbaric oxygen equipment



Electric stimulation devices



Pressure relief devices



Others

Wound Care Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Chronic Wounds

Diabetic foot ulcers



Pressure ulcers



Venous leg ulcers



Other chronic wounds

Acute Wounds

Surgical & traumatic wounds



Burns

Wound Care Market - End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Home Healthcare

Physician's Office

Nursing Homes

Others

Wound Care Market - Mode of Purchase Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Prescribed

Non-prescribed (OTC)

Wound Care Market - Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Institutional Sales

Retail Sales

Wound Care Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Denmark



Sweden



Norway

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



South Korea



Australia



Thailand

Latin America

Brazil



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Kuwait

List of Key Players in the Wound Care Market

Smith+Nephew

Convatec Group PLC

Mölnlycke Health Care AB

Baxter

DeRoyal Industries, Inc

Coloplast Corp

Medtronic

3M

INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES

Medline Industries, LP

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

B. Braun SE

MIMEDX Group, Inc.

Cardinal Health

Organogenesis Inc

URGO MEDICAL

Check out more related studies published by Grand View Research:

Advanced Wound Care Market - The global advanced wound care market size is expected to reach USD 14.87 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 4.79% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growth in the number of the aging population as well as an increasing figure of diabetic patients are some major factors driving this market's growth.

by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 4.79% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growth in the number of the aging population as well as an increasing figure of diabetic patients are some major factors driving this market's growth. Active Wound Care Market - The global active wound care market size is anticipated to reach USD 2.2 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2030. The increasing prevalence of chronic and acute wounds, rapidly aging population, rising number of diabetic patients, and surge in research and development activities are the major factors driving the market.

by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2030. The increasing prevalence of chronic and acute wounds, rapidly aging population, rising number of diabetic patients, and surge in research and development activities are the major factors driving the market. Bioactive Wound Care Market - The global bioactive wound care market is expected to reach USD 18.4 billion by 2030 and expanding at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2024 to 2030 according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc.

Browse Horizon Databook on Wound Care Market - Global Wound Care Market Size & Outlook

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world's most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research. Gain insights from 30K+ Global & Regional Reports, 120K+ Country Reports, 1.2M+ Market Statistics, 200K+ Company Profiles, and 5 business solutions encompassing ESG and Sustainability Consulting, Procurement Intelligence, Pricing Index and Analysis, and Consumer Analytics.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg