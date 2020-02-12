World News Media Explores Africa's Resource Potential in Exclusive Talk Between World Finance and Century Group CEO

LONDON, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the latest issue of World Finance, Century Group CEO Ken Etete talks about the projects his company is supporting in the oil and gas industry and why it is so important to invest in Africa's people and natural resources. The experienced business leader, whose career has spanned diverse sectors, has ambitious plans for both Century Group and the broader Nigerian economy.

In an exclusive interview, Etete outlined his belief that society should be thought of in the same way as a company if it is to make the most of its resources – namely, its people. At the same time, it is important that successful businesses give back to the local economy, investing in future development.

"Century Group supports the production of around 200,000 barrels of oil per day, which is approximately 10 percent of Nigeria's daily production," Etete explained. "The company's product offerings are designed around the local economy, providing employment opportunities for both the highly skilled and unskilled. We pride ourselves on the fact that 90 percent of our employees are native to Nigeria."

Century Group's commitment to reducing poverty and championing sustainable development were key factors behind the decision to name it as the Best Upstream Service and Solutions Company in Africa at the World Finance Oil and Gas Awards 2019. Etete's desire to add value for the global economy, investors and local people is also echoed by Century Group's Head of Business Strategy, Dr Preye Angaye, and Head of Corporate Affairs, Karl Harris, both of whom conducted a video interview with World Finance earlier this year. Evidently, it is an ethos that runs all the way through the company – from top to bottom.

To learn more about Century Group and how the firm is investing in Africa's future, check out the latest issue of World Finance, available online, in print and on tablet now.

