World Finance announces the winners of its 2025 Awards

News provided by World News Media

LONDON, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- World Finance magazine is delighted to announce the winners from four of its prestigious annual awards.

Banking

The most forward-looking banks demonstrated resilience, adaptability and a customer-first mindset during a turbulent year. The banks optimised digital tools while maintaining robust risk management and ethical standards. We proudly recognise this year's winners of the World Finance Banking Awards 2025 for their leadership, innovation and ability to thrive under pressure. These institutions are setting benchmarks for responsible growth and are reimagining the future of global banking.

Corporate Governance

This year's award recipients exemplify what modern governance should look like: inclusive, accountable, strategic and future-focused. Their boards are not only safeguarding stakeholder interests but also guiding their organisations through complexity with integrity and foresight. We celebrate the winners of the World Finance Corporate Governance Awards 2025 for championing governance that is both principled and progressive. Their impact resonates far beyond the boardroom, shaping a corporate world that is better prepared for tomorrow's demands.

Pension Funds

Regulatory expectations have grown more complex and funds are under pressure to improve transparency, address climate risk disclosures and demonstrate alignment with international sustainability goals. Technology, too, is transforming how funds manage risk, communicate with beneficiaries, and track performance. Despite these challenges, this year's winners of the World Finance Pension Fund Awards 2025 have demonstrated outstanding leadership in the sector.

Sustainability

This year's winners stand out for their ability to lead by example in such a critical domain. They have embedded sustainability at the heart of their operations and are driving real-world impact across environmental, social, and economic dimensions.

We honour the leaders in the World Finance Sustainability Awards 2025 not just for meeting regulatory expectations, but for setting new standards in climate responsibility, social equity, and sustainable innovation. Their work inspires the global shift toward a more resilient and equitable future.

To read more about the full list of winners of these awards pick up the latest issue of World Finance magazine, available online, on mobile and in print now.

www.worldfinance.com

World News Media, the parent company of World Finance, is a leading publisher of quality financial and business magazines, which enjoys a global distribution network that includes subscriber lists of prominent decision-makers around the world.

Contact information

World News Media

Richard Willcox

+44 (0)207 553 4151

richard@wnmedia.com