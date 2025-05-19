Workday Unveils Next Generation of Illuminate Agents to Transform HR and Finance Operations

New AI Agents Help Speed Hiring, Improve Frontline Worker Experiences, Streamline Complex Financial Processes, and Empower Employees to Find Information Fast

LONDON, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), the AI platform for managing people , money , and agents , today announced a new wave of Illuminate Agents designed to significantly speed up the hiring processes, improve frontline worker experiences, streamline complex financial processes, and empower employees to find information quickly and easily. The new agents leverage Workday's foundation of responsible AI and are purpose-built to supercharge employee productivity – creating a future where agentic AI fundamentally transforms how work gets done.

"The key to unlocking real business value with AI is to actively reshape the very core of how businesses operate," said Gerrit Kazmaier, president, product and technology, Workday. "Workday is helping our 11,000+ customers in that transformation by leveraging our deep HR and finance expertise to deliver agents that provide measurable business value and empower them to thrive in the future of work."

"Data is a powerful catalyst for growth when it can be transformed into actionable intelligence," said Shane Luke, vice president, Workday Illuminate. "Our agents leverage the world's most powerful HR and finance dataset to turn insights into impact – boosting productivity, enhancing compliance, and accelerating decision-making at every level."

New Illuminate Agents announced today include:

Contingent Sourcing Agent: Accelerates temporary hiring by identifying talent open to contingent roles, streamlining screening, and enhancing applicant quality.

Accelerates temporary hiring by identifying talent open to contingent roles, streamlining screening, and enhancing applicant quality. Contract Intelligence Agent: Enhances legal and business decision-making by rapidly reviewing contracts to identify risks, track key dates and fees, and provide ongoing analysis.

Enhances legal and business decision-making by rapidly reviewing contracts to identify risks, track key dates and fees, and provide ongoing analysis. Contract Negotiation Agent: Expedites negotiations by drafting applicable contract language, detecting risks, and recommending revisions.

Expedites negotiations by drafting applicable contract language, detecting risks, and recommending revisions. Document Driven Accounting Agent: Sets a new benchmark for accounting productivity by extracting data from documents to automate billing, invoicing, and accounting entries.

Sets a new benchmark for accounting productivity by extracting data from documents to automate billing, invoicing, and accounting entries. Frontline Agent: Saves frontline workers and managers time by enabling text-based absence reporting, quickly identifying qualified replacements and helping to ensure compliance and accurate shift pay.

Saves frontline workers and managers time by enabling text-based absence reporting, quickly identifying qualified replacements and helping to ensure compliance and accurate shift pay. Self-Service Agent: Powers employee and manager self-service by providing instant answers to inquiries, assisting with complex tasks, and executing everyday actions on employees' behalf.

Powers employee and manager self-service by providing instant answers to inquiries, assisting with complex tasks, and executing everyday actions on employees' behalf. Supplier Contracts Agent: Proactively reviews supplier contracts to identify obligations and opportunities, aligning procurement processes with contract terms.

"Workday's cutting-edge contract AI and automated workflow technology has already delivered tangible benefits, saving us thousands of hours and millions of dollars across multiple critical corporate initiatives," said Shelle Elzer, legal operations manager, NetApp. "We're genuinely excited to see Workday expand on this agent innovation and are confident these advancements will empower our teams with even greater efficiencies that ultimately free them to focus on more meaningful work."

"Workday continues to effectively target critical business outcomes in productivity, compliance, and insights with agentic AI. This is one more significant step in establishing AI agents as practical and impactful tools for business transformation," said Mickey North Rizza, group vice-president, IDC Enterprise Software. "Customers need measurable business value and clear time-to-payback and Workday's innovations with agentic AI will resonate strongly with organisations looking to truly transform the future of work and fully take advantage of the power of AI."

Workday Illuminate: AI to Transform How People Work

These new agents join Workday's growing portfolio of agentic AI solutions , including the previously-announced Business Process Optimise Agent, Financial Audit Agent, Payroll Agent, Recruiting Agent, and Talent Mobility Agent. Customers will be able to easily deploy and manage these agents through the Workday Agent System of Record . This central command center will enable IT and business leaders to maximise the impact of their agents and ensure they support their employees to drive measurable outcomes.

Illuminate is the next generation of Workday AI. Built on the world's largest and cleanest HR and financial dataset – fueled by more than 1 trillion transactions a year – Illuminate understands the business context around the data to transform business operations by elevating humans, accelerating finance, and managing an organisation's entire fleet of AI agents. From skills, to performance, goals, cost and ROI metrics, organisational models, and individual identities, Illuminate has deep contextual understanding of how work gets done.

Availability

Contract Intelligence Agent and Contract Negotiation Agent are now generally available. Self-Service Agent will be generally available by the end of 2025. Contingent Sourcing Agent, Document Driven Accounting Agent, Frontline Agent, and Supplier Contracts Agent will be available to early adopters by the end of 2025, with general availability planned for early 2026.

About Workday

Workday is the AI platform for managing people , money , and agents . The Workday platform is built with AI at the core to help customers elevate people, supercharge work, and move their business forever forward. Workday is used by more than 11,000 organisations around the world and across industries – from medium-sized businesses to more than 60% of the Fortune 500. For more information about Workday, visit workday.com .

© 2025 Workday, Inc. All rights reserved.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, among other things, statements regarding Workday's plans, beliefs, and expectations. These forward-looking statements are based only on currently available information and our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. If the risks materialize, assumptions prove incorrect, or we experience unexpected changes in circumstances, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements, and therefore you should not rely on any forward-looking statements. Risks include, but are not limited to, risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our most recent report on Form 10-Q or Form 10-K and other reports that we have filed and will file with the SEC from time to time, which could cause actual results to vary from expectations. Workday assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Any unreleased services, features, or functions referenced in this document, our website, or other press releases or public statements that are not currently available are subject to change at Workday's discretion and may not be delivered as planned or at all. Customers who purchase Workday services should make their purchase decisions based upon services, features, and functions that are currently available.

