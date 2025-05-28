Workday Announces Rising 2025: Illuminating the AI-Powered Future of Work

World-Renowned Researcher and Best-Selling Author Brené Brown to Kick Off Workday Rising

PLEASANTON, Calif., May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Workday, Inc . (NASDAQ: WDAY), the AI platform for managing people , money , and agents , today announced Workday Rising 2025, the company's annual flagship conference for finance, HR, and IT professionals, taking place September 15-18 in San Francisco. Workday Rising 2025 is where the future of work comes into focus, showcasing bold ideas and powerful innovations designed to help organizations manage their people, money, and AI agents with confidence. Register here: https://rising.workday.com/ .

Workday Rising 2025 will bring together more than 30,000 forward-thinking leaders for three days of inspiration, learning and connection – fostering a powerful ecosystem for community building and networking. Featuring keynotes from visionary speakers, the conference will share inspiring stories of how forward-thinking companies are boldly leading the way with AI to transform their talent strategy and close their books faster. With a powerhouse lineup of over 400 groundbreaking sessions, Rising offers exclusive access to product demos, customer showcases, and immersive activations, so attendees can gain invaluable finance and HR insights and learn from one another.

Workday Rising 2025: Where Visionaries Take the Stage

World-renowned researcher and best-selling author Brené Brown will take center stage for a special opening keynote on leading with courage and vulnerability in the rapidly changing world of work. Workday CEO Carl Eschenbach, co-founder and executive chair Aneel Bhusri, CMO Emma Chalwin, and president of product and technology Gerrit Kazmaier will be on the main stage to discuss how Workday is driving business forever forward in the age of AI with bold ideas, new innovations, and a thriving ecosystem.

"This year's Workday Rising is a celebration of our brightest innovators – our forward thinking customers – who are pushing the limits of what's possible in finance, HR, and AI," said Emma Chalwin, chief marketing officer, Workday. "This event is where innovation meets action, showcasing how Workday, our customers, and our partners are defining the future of work with agentic AI that puts humans at the center."

"Workday Rising is a unique event that speaks to both finance and technology leaders in equal measure," said Arnulfo Sanchez, chief accounting officer, DataStax. "By previewing new product features and learning how automation, forecasting, and AI-driven planning are reshaping finance, I always leave with new ways to drive efficiency and elevate our impact."

"The most valuable thing about Workday Rising is connecting with other customers," said John Bruce, vice president, people innovation, OneDigital. "It doesn't matter if you're in retail, healthcare or manufacturing, we're all using the same tools to solve problems. It really helps us think outside the box."

