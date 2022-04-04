Workday to Create 1,000 New Jobs in Dublin Over the Next Two Years; Plans to Build New European Headquarters at Grangegorman

New Jobs Will Help Fuel Further Product Innovation and Support Customer Growth

DUBLIN, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources , today announced that it intends to create 1,000 new jobs over the next two years at its European headquarters in Dublin, increasing its Ireland-based workforce by approximately 60%. This investment is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland. In addition, to support its future growth and deepen its local community partnerships, Workday announced plans to construct its new European headquarters at Grangegorman, Dublin 7.

The news was shared at an event at Workday's European Headquarters that was attended by Taoiseach Micheál Martin TD and Martin Shanahan, CEO, IDA Ireland, and Workday Co-CEO Chano Fernandez, Executive Vice President, Product and Technology, Sayan Chakraborty and Senior Vice President, Chris Byrne.

As part of its growth in the region, Workday will be hiring in roles across product development, engineering and data science, sales, services and user experience. Workday's Dublin team has played a central role in the company's global product development and innovation efforts since the company first opened its office in Ireland in 2008. Workday currently employs more than 1,700 people in Dublin, helping support the organisation's more than 9,500 customers worldwide.

Workday's new European headquarters situated at Grangegorman will be a highly-sustainable 550,000 square foot campus across approximately four acres in a Strategic Development Zone, adjacent to Technological University Dublin. The company has agreed to purchase the site from the Health Service Executive (HSE). The Grangegorman Development Agency (GDA) is the state developer for the Grangegorman site.

As design planning for the new European headquarters begins, Workday will become the anchor tenant of the Dockline Building in Dublin 1, helping augment its existing headquarters at Kings Building. In addition to having excellent transport links and facilities, the 80,000 square foot Dockline Building has approximately 200 bicycle spaces and is BER A3 energy rated.

Comments on the News

"Today's announcement of 1,000 new jobs by Workday is a very significant endorsement of Ireland as a place to do business and in our reputation as a leading tech hub in Europe. It is a vote of confidence in the skills and talent of our workforce and in our continued attractiveness to leading global companies. I also welcome the company's decision to construct its new European headquarters at Grangegorman in Dublin," said Taoiseach Micheál Martin TD.

"I was thrilled to join the Taoiseach in Dublin today to announce our continued investment in our workforce and workplace in Ireland. Our presence in Dublin, and the incredible talent we've been able to hire here, have been critical components of our innovation and customer service efforts – both core values at Workday. We see great opportunity ahead as we help some of the world's largest organisations with their digital transformation efforts, including how they adapt to change, plan for the future, and support their employees in the changing world of work," said Chano Fernandez, Co-CEO, Workday.

"This is an incredible expansion from Workday, creating 1,000 new jobs over the next two years. Choosing Grangegorman for its new European HQ is a real vote of confidence in Dublin and this new quarter of our capital city. I'd like to thank the team for their commitment to Ireland and wish them the very best of luck with this remarkable growth," said Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade & Employment, Leo Varadkar TD.

"Our culture was built on great people because employees are our number one core value at Workday. Our planned new Grangegorman headquarters will provide us with a contemporary and thoughtful workplace to deliver even greater employee experiences and drive customer initiatives. As importantly, we will be able to engage more deeply in our local educational and community programmes, including our STEM partnership with Technological University Dublin, which will help to upskill young people ranging from primary school age to third level education," said Chris Byrne, Senior Vice President, Workday.

"Workday's investment in the planned Grangegorman campus and the addition of 1,000 new roles demonstrates the company's long-term vision for its Irish based European HQ. The economic impact of this investment through the capital spend and creation of high value employment is both a significant win for Ireland and a huge vote of confidence in Ireland's technology ecosystem. It will also be a significant boost to the business environment and increased economic activity in this North City area of Dublin. I wish the company continued success and the ongoing support of IDA Ireland," said Martin Shanahan, CEO, IDA Ireland.

"The HSE is delighted to facilitate the sale of part of the HSE's retained lands in Grangegorman to Workday. This part of the site was always identified as a Commercial Hub area and having the new European Headquarters of Workday on the Campus exceeds the original vision for this area. This significant development will enhance the overall Grangegorman Campus which will be uniquely shared between the HSE, Technological University Dublin, the new local Primary School and Workday," said a HSE spokesperson.

"This is an exciting and significant announcement for the Grangegorman area of Dublin City. It represents the next step for the Grangegorman project, bringing more new people to join the existing and emerging vibrant community here and further realising the overall vision for Grangegorman. The addition of Workday to Grangegorman also offers many potential opportunities for on-going collaboration and engagement with the site's stakeholders, and we look forward to working closely with Workday to develop their plans for the site," said Ger Casey, CEO, Grangegorman Development Agency (GDA).

Further details on open opportunities and careers at Workday can be found here: https://www.workday.com/en-us/pages/careers-dublin.html

About Workday

Workday is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, helping customers adapt and thrive in a changing world. Workday applications for financial management, human resources, planning, spend management, and analytics have been adopted by thousands of organisations around the world and across industries — from medium-sized businesses to more than 50% of the Fortune 500. For more information about Workday, visit workday.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, among other things, statements regarding Workday's plans, beliefs, and expectations. These forward-looking statements are based only on currently available information and our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. If the risks materialise, assumptions prove incorrect, or we experience unexpected changes in circumstances, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements, and therefore you should not rely on any forward-looking statements. Risks include, but are not limited to, risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022, and our future reports that we may file with the SEC from time to time, which could cause actual results to vary from expectations. Workday assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

Any unreleased services, features, or functions referenced in this document, our website, or other press releases or public statements that are not currently available are subject to change at Workday's discretion and may not be delivered as planned or at all. Customers who purchase Workday services should make their purchase decisions based upon services, features, and functions that are currently available.

© 2022. Workday, Inc. All rights reserved. Workday and the Workday logo are registered trademarks of Workday, Inc. All other brand and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

