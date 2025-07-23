Wireless Module Market to Reach $ 13.47 Billion by 2031, Fueled by IoT and Smart City Growth | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wireless Module Market is Segmented by Type (Communication Module, Positioning Module), by Application (Remote Control, Public Safety, Wireless Payment, Transportation, Smart Meter Reading, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2031.

The global market for Wireless Modules was valued at USD 6313 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 13470 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Wireless Module Market:

The global wireless module market is experiencing robust growth, driven by rising demand across IoT, automotive, healthcare, and industrial automation domains. Integration of advanced modules for communication, positioning, and sensing enables seamless real-time data exchange. Factors such as growing smart city initiatives, government policy support, and the rise of connected devices further fuel the market. Wireless modules' compact size, energy efficiency, and compatibility with various network technologies make them ideal for modern applications. As digital transformation intensifies globally, the wireless module market is projected to expand significantly, supported by continuous innovation, increasing adoption across verticals, and evolving connectivity standards.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE WIRELESS MODULE MARKET

The communication module is a primary driver of the wireless module market due to its critical role in enabling machine-to-machine (M2M) and IoT connectivity across various industries. These modules provide seamless integration into devices such as smart home appliances, industrial automation equipment, and automotive systems. With the growing demand for real-time data transmission, communication modules are being deployed in large volumes to support efficient wireless operations. Additionally, 5G integration in communication modules enhances speed, coverage, and capacity, making them highly preferred for high-end industrial use cases. The cost-effectiveness and scalability of communication modules also encourage their adoption in low-power applications such as smart meters and security systems, thereby amplifying their influence on market expansion.

Positioning modules play a pivotal role in fueling the wireless module market, especially with their application in GPS, GNSS, and asset tracking solutions. Industries such as logistics, agriculture, and automotive increasingly rely on positioning modules to enhance navigation accuracy, fleet monitoring, and real-time tracking. These modules improve operational efficiency and reduce delivery times by providing precise geolocation capabilities. Furthermore, the rise in autonomous vehicles and drones has accelerated the need for accurate positioning, leading to a surge in demand for compact, power-efficient modules. Government mandates for vehicle tracking in sectors like public transport also contribute to sustained growth. The synergy of positioning modules with IoT infrastructure further widens their market scope.

The adoption of wireless modules in wireless payment systems and smart meter reading is significantly propelling market growth. In financial services, modules embedded in point-of-sale (POS) devices support secure, real-time mobile payments, enhancing convenience and enabling widespread adoption of cashless transactions. Similarly, in utilities, smart meters integrated with wireless modules offer remote meter reading, reducing manual intervention and operational costs. These modules facilitate automatic data collection, enhancing billing accuracy and energy usage analysis. The push towards smart cities has led to increased deployment of smart meters, thus creating a parallel demand for reliable wireless modules. Governments and utility providers favor these technologies for their ability to enhance efficiency and data transparency.

The rapid proliferation of IoT devices across both industrial and consumer applications significantly fuels the demand for wireless modules. In manufacturing, wireless modules are integrated into sensors, machines, and control systems to facilitate real-time data transfer and remote monitoring. This results in predictive maintenance and enhanced production efficiency. On the consumer front, smart devices such as wearables, home automation systems, and health monitors rely heavily on compact and energy-efficient wireless modules for uninterrupted connectivity. The expansion of smart homes and Industry 4.0 paradigms has elevated the necessity for robust wireless communication, leading to a surge in module adoption across sectors that value real-time decision-making and automation.

Wireless modules are increasingly utilized in automotive applications, including vehicle tracking, telematics, in-car entertainment, and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). These modules enable vehicles to communicate with external networks and infrastructure, facilitating enhanced navigation, traffic updates, and emergency alerts. As the automotive industry shifts toward connected and electric vehicles, the requirement for secure and high-speed wireless connectivity grows. Government regulations mandating vehicle tracking systems and integration of intelligent transportation systems are also amplifying the demand for wireless modules. The growing ecosystem of Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) technology is another contributing factor, positioning wireless modules as an indispensable component in next-generation automotive architecture.

Healthcare has emerged as a vital application segment for wireless modules, especially in the era of remote diagnostics and patient monitoring. Wearable health devices, connected inhalers, insulin pumps, and cardiac monitors use wireless modules to transmit patient data in real-time to healthcare providers. This data exchange facilitates continuous health monitoring, early diagnosis, and reduced hospital visits. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of remote healthcare technologies, further boosting the demand for wireless modules. Moreover, wireless modules help maintain data security and integrity, which is essential in handling sensitive medical information, thereby making them increasingly valuable in modern healthcare infrastructures.

WIRELESS MODULE MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Regionally, Asia-Pacific dominates the wireless module market owing to high industrial growth, rapid urbanization, and the rise in smart infrastructure projects, especially in China, Japan, and South Korea.

North America follows, with significant demand from the automotive, healthcare, and consumer electronics sectors. Europe is driven by regulatory mandates and industrial automation.

The world top 5 players in the wireless module market are Sierra Wireless, Gemalto (Thales Group), Quectel, Telit and Huawei. These top companies currently account for more than 66% of the total market share and are expected to retain their dominating hold over the market during the forecast period.

Key Players:

Gemalto (Thales Group)

Quectel

Telit

Sunsea Group

LG Innotek

U-Blox

Fibocom wireless Inc.

Neoway

Sierra Wireless

Huawei

