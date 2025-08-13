EV NMC Battery Market to Reach USD 70.8 Billion by 2030, Driven by Rapid Electrification and High-Energy Density Demand | Valuates Reports

What is the Market Size of the EV NMC Battery Market?

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global EV NMC Battery Market was valued at USD 22.8 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 70.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period. The surge is fueled by rising electric vehicle (EV) adoption, government emission targets, and technological advancements in high-nickel NMC cathode chemistry.

Get Free Sample: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-20V17212/Global_EV_NMC_Battery_Market_Research_Report_2024?utm_source=prnewswire&utm_medium=press-release&utm_campaign=ev_nmc_battery_report_2024

What Are the Key Factors Driving the Growth of the EV NMC Battery Market

Government Policies & Regulations : EV-friendly policies such as Europe's "Fit for 55" program, U.S. IRA incentives, and India's EV subsidy schemes are accelerating market demand.





: EV-friendly policies such as "Fit for 55" program, U.S. IRA incentives, and EV subsidy schemes are accelerating market demand. Surging EV Adoption : By 2030, EVs could account for up to 90% of new car sales in some markets, requiring large-capacity NMC battery packs.





: By 2030, EVs could account for up to 90% of new car sales in some markets, requiring large-capacity NMC battery packs. Technological Advancements : Shift towards high-nickel NMC 811 and NMCA cathodes improves energy density and reduces cobalt reliance.





: Shift towards improves energy density and reduces cobalt reliance. Infrastructure Expansion : Over 120–150 new gigafactories are expected globally by 2030, lowering battery costs through economies of scale.





: Over 120–150 new gigafactories are expected globally by 2030, lowering battery costs through economies of scale. Rising Hybrid Demand: HEVs and MHEVs increasingly use NMC batteries for power density and fuel efficiency.





Source from Valuates Reports: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-20V17212/global-ev-nmc-battery?utm_source=prnewswire&utm_medium=press-release&utm_campaign=ev_nmc_battery_report_2024

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE EV NMC BATTERY MARKET

Premium EV Range Advantage : NMC batteries dominate in mid-to-high-end EVs where energy density is critical.





: NMC batteries dominate in mid-to-high-end EVs where energy density is critical. Micro-Mobility Boom : 36V and 48V NMC battery demand is soaring in e-bikes, scooters, and light EVs.





: 36V and 48V NMC battery demand is soaring in e-bikes, scooters, and light EVs. High-Voltage Dominance : >48V traction batteries account for the largest market value, powering BEVs and PHEVs with 300–800V packs.





: >48V traction batteries account for the largest market value, powering BEVs and PHEVs with 300–800V packs. Regional Manufacturing Shifts : China leads with ~60% production share, while Europe and North America accelerate gigafactory investments.





: leads with ~60% production share, while and accelerate gigafactory investments. Raw Material Security: Nickel, manganese, and cobalt supply chain investments are reshaping procurement strategies.





Claim Yours Now! https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-20V17212&lic=single-user

What are the major product types in the EV NMC Battery Market

12V – Niche adoption in luxury EVs and auxiliary systems.





– Niche adoption in luxury EVs and auxiliary systems. 24V – Specialized use in light commercial and industrial EVs.





– Specialized use in light commercial and industrial EVs. 36V – Fastest-growing low-voltage segment driven by e-bike and micro-mobility demand.





– Fastest-growing low-voltage segment driven by e-bike and micro-mobility demand. 48V – Largest low-voltage share; widely used in mild-hybrid systems and electric motorcycles.





– Largest low-voltage share; widely used in mild-hybrid systems and electric motorcycles. High Voltage (>48V) – Dominates market value; powers BEVs and PHEVs globally.





What are the main applications of EV NMC Battery Market

EVs (BEVs & PHEVs) – Largest market segment, consuming the majority of NMC battery capacity.





– Largest market segment, consuming the majority of NMC battery capacity. HEVs – Fastest-growing in percentage terms, especially in regions with limited charging infrastructure.

Which region dominates the EV NMC Battery Market

China – Holds ~60% of global production; home to CATL, BYD, and CALB.





– Holds ~60% of global production; home to CATL, BYD, and CALB. Europe – Second-largest producer; strong focus on NMC batteries for premium brands.





– Second-largest producer; strong focus on NMC batteries for premium brands. North America – Rapid growth due to IRA incentives and domestic gigafactory expansion.





– Rapid growth due to IRA incentives and domestic gigafactory expansion. Japan & South Korea – Key players in NMC cathode and cell manufacturing.

Who are the key players in the EV NMC Battery Market

CATL, LG Energy Solution, Panasonic, BYD, Samsung SDI, SK On, CALB, EVE Energy, Northvolt, Envision AESC

Purchase Regional Report:

https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-20V17212/Global_EV_NMC_Battery_Market_Research_Report_2024?utm_source=prnewswire&utm_medium=press-release&utm_campaign=ev_nmc_battery_report_2024

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

What are some related markets to the EV NMC Battery Market?

- NMC 811 Battery Market

- NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Market

- NMC & NCA Battery - Market

- Lithium-ion Battery Cathode Materials Market

- Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide Battery Market

- The global Lithium-ion Battery Cathode Materials market is projected to grow from USD 6937.7 Million in 2024 to USD 8577.8 Million by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.6% during the forecast period.

- Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide Battery Market

- The global NMC Cathode Powders market was valued at USD 1584 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 4499 Million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 16.1% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- The global market for Lithium Manganese Oxide Powder was valued at USD 537 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 777 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

- The global Railway Li-ion Battery revenue was USD 165.2 Million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 663.1 Million by 2029 with a CAGR of 21.7% during the forecast period (2023-2029).

DISCOVER OUR VISION: VISIT ABOUT US!

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

CONTACT US

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Explore our blogs & channels:

Blog: https://valuatestrends.blogspot.com/

Pinterest: https://in.pinterest.com/valuatesreports/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@valuatesreports6753

Localized content:

Korean: https://www.facebook.com/valuateskorean

Spanish: https://www.facebook.com/valuatesspanish

Japanese: https://www.facebook.com/valuatesjapanese

Spanish: https://valuatesreportspanish.blogspot.com/

Korean: https://valuateskorean.blogspot.com/

German: https://valuatesgerman.blogspot.com/

Japanese: https://valuatesreportjapanese.blogspot.com/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg