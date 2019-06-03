William Shatner Announced as SoClean Spokesperson and Ambassador

Dean Marcarelli, CMO of SoClean, stated: "When identifying a celebrity spokesperson, it was important to us to partner with someone whose CPAP experience had really improved as a result of the SoClean. Mr. Shatner is an ideal SoClean spokesperson and ambassador because he can speak authentically about his enthusiasm for the SoClean, helping us reach more CPAP users around the world."

The first television advertisements featuring Shatner will air this month, helping SoClean advance its mission to improve the lives of people with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Additionally, Shatner's presence will be seen across SoClean's YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram platforms.

"After I was diagnosed with sleep apnea 10 years ago, my CPAP machine changed my life," Shatner said. "But I never really understood how important it was to clean it every day to prevent germs and bacteria. That's why I love my SoClean—it makes it simple to keep the CPAP sanitized."

Nearly 1 billion people globally have sleep apnea, according to an analysis published in 2018 in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine. Once diagnosed, the most commonly prescribed therapy is nightly use of a continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machine.

Robert Wilkins, CEO of SoClean, said: "As far more people around the world are diagnosed with sleep apnea and beginning CPAP therapy every year, there is a greater need for education around the disorder to help sufferers remain compliant with their life-saving therapy. As a SoClean ambassador, Mr. Shatner will help bring new awareness to this disorder so that more people can get the help they need and learn how to improve their CPAP experience."

SoClean's patented design and activated oxygen technology kills up to 99.9 percent of CPAP germs and bacteria in the mask, hose and reservoir without the need for disassembly, water or harsh chemicals.

As a global leader in automated CPAP cleaning, SoClean is constantly innovating to serve the ever-growing needs of the sleep apnea community in an ethical and progressive manner. The company has now expanded to Canada, United Kingdom, France and Germany with plans to open in Italy and Spain soon.

