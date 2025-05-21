WhiteFiber Deploys DriveNets Ethernet-Based AI Fabric In Its New GPUaaS Data Center

WhiteFiber's high-performance, GPU cloud connectivity is based on DriveNets Network Cloud-AI – the highest-performing AI Ethernet fabric in the market

RA'ANANA, Israel and NEW YORK, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DriveNets , a leader in cloud-native networking solutions, and WhiteFiber , a leading provider of next-generation HPC and AI infrastructure, today announced that WhiteFiber has deployed DriveNets Network Cloud-AI as the back-end and storage network solution for its cloud-based GPU-as-a-Service (GPUaaS) offerings. With DriveNets, WhiteFiber provides its customers the highest-performance AI infrastructure service while ensuring the best GPU utilization in the market at the best price. WhiteFiber selected DriveNets for its low latency, flexible scaling, and multi-tenancy capabilities, as well as its fast deployment and minimal fine-tuning needs.

WhiteFiber—an innovative, fast-growing provider of GPUaaS solutions—delivers high-performance infrastructure with no bottlenecks, enabling its customers to benefit from fast deployment, high flexibility and customization, reliability, and affordability. The company uses DriveNets Network Cloud-AI for its back-end network—connecting GPUs to GPUs—and for storage networking—connecting storage to GPUs—in its new AI data center in Iceland.

"WhiteFiber is focused on customer satisfaction by delivering high performance and maximum value through superior GPU utilization," said Tom Sanfillippo, CTO, WhiteFiber. "We selected DriveNets Network Cloud-AI since it has been proven to deliver the highest Ethernet-based AI connectivity in enterprise and Hyperscaler environments. That's the type of innovation and performance we look for in the companies we work with. We were able to deploy Network Cloud-AI with very short lead time and exceptionally fast installation time, getting our AI data center up and running quickly, which was critical to address rapidly growing market demand."

Based on DriveNets Network Cloud-AI infrastructure, White Fiber has seen higher collective communications performance (NCCL testing bus bandwidth), with a significant improvement over other Ethernet solutions tested, yielding better job completion time for their customers' workloads.

New feature set for NeoClouds

DriveNets is rolling out new capabilities to strengthen its solution for NeoClouds. These enhancements include high-performance multi-tenancy support that dynamically adapts to any model and the ability to support a single GPU cluster with lossless connectivity across multiple data center sites that are up to 50mi/80km apart.

"DriveNets' AI solution can uniquely address the needs of NeoCloud (GPUaaS) providers that require support for multi-tenancy and now also for multi-site cluster connectivity," said Ido Susan, DriveNets CEO and Founder. "By using a scheduled fabric rather than an endpoint-based fabric, we can enforce the separation between different tenants' traffic and resources better than other solutions, and eliminate the 'noisy neighbor effect' that impacts the performance of multiple workloads running over the same cluster. DriveNets' unique distributed architecture and use of networking white boxes make it first in the market to support high-performance, lossless connectivity in large GPU clusters deployed across multiple sites."

"The match between DriveNets and WhiteFiber is not a coincidence – both companies are innovative and committed to delivering the highest performance and scale to their customers, with a fast delivery experience," said Alan Weckel, Founder and Technology Analyst at 650 Group. "WhiteFiber's selection of DriveNets supports the clear trend that we are seeing in the market – the move to Ethernet-based AI connectivity for greater vendor flexibility."

About DriveNets

DriveNets is a leader in high-scale networking solutions for service providers and AI infrastructures. The company created a radical new way to build networks that substantially improves the network's economic model and optimizes network utilization and efficiency.

DriveNets' Network Cloud-AI, which was introduced to the market in 2023, provides the highest-performance Ethernet-based AI networking solution and the best Ethernet alternative to InfiniBand. The solution is used by Hyperscalers, NeoClouds, and Enterprises worldwide. Learn more at https://www.drivenets.com.

About WhiteFiber

WhiteFiber HPC, Inc (a subsidiary of Bit Digital, Inc.) is 'The AI Infrastructure Company' specializing in providing cutting edge AI and HPC compute solutions in the WhiteFiber Cloud, and Private AI colocation solutions in WhiteFiber Data Centers.

