DriveNets Completes Successful Commercial Trial of Disaggregated Core Networking Infrastructure on Orange's International IP Core Network

Proof-of-Concept testing on live peering and core nodes marks important step in Orange's transformation to a modern, software-based disaggregated international network

RA'ANANA, Israel, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DriveNets , a leader in cloud-native networking solutions, today announced the successful testing and deployment of DriveNets' Network Cloud solution on peering and core nodes on Orange's live international IP network. The proof-of-concept (PoC) was seamlessly deployed, fully operational, and is carrying significant live traffic in fewer than 45 days, demonstrating the operational maturity of network disaggregation in a live production environment.

Orange is actively pursuing network disaggregation for its international networks as part of its strategic initiative to transition away from traditional purpose-built networking hardware to a software-based network, which will enable network modernization, reduce operational costs, drive innovation, and enhance customer experiences. By embracing a software-based disaggregated network solution like DriveNets Network Cloud, Orange can build a more flexible, cost-effective network that is easier to deploy, operate, automate, and meet current and future customer demands.

By transitioning to an open software-based network, Orange and other operators can enjoy:

Enhanced flexibility and vendor choice : By decoupling hardware and software, Orange can use standard hardware available from multiple vendors and select the best-in-class solutions tailored to specific needs, reducing reliance on single-vendor ecosystems. This approach allows for more adaptable network architecture, and faster response to technological advancements, and it avoids the premium costs associated with vendor-locked integrated, proprietary systems.

: By decoupling hardware and software, Orange can use standard hardware available from multiple vendors and select the best-in-class solutions tailored to specific needs, reducing reliance on single-vendor ecosystems. This approach allows for more adaptable network architecture, and faster response to technological advancements, and it avoids the premium costs associated with vendor-locked integrated, proprietary systems. Cost reduction : A disaggregated software-based approach enables great flexibility in simplifying the network architecture, converging network layers, and supporting multiple network functions with the same software and hardware elements. This strategy can lead to significant cost savings–both capital expenditures (CAPEX) and operational expenditures (OPEX)–as it reduces network size and complexity and streamlines network maintenance and operations.

: A disaggregated software-based approach enables great flexibility in simplifying the network architecture, converging network layers, and supporting multiple network functions with the same software and hardware elements. This strategy can lead to significant cost savings–both capital expenditures (CAPEX) and operational expenditures (OPEX)–as it reduces network size and complexity and streamlines network maintenance and operations. Accelerated deployment and innovation: Software-based networks will enable Orange to accelerate the development of new features and services on its international networks, achieve faster time-to-market for new offerings, and enhance the company's ability to innovate, giving it a competitive edge.

"After a first successful disaggregation at the access level of our network two years ago, we are now experimenting with disaggregation of the core network. This successful experimentation with DriveNets, in a real-life environment, brings us one step closer to fully flexible and programmable networks," said Jean Louis Le Roux, Executive Vice President International Networks at Orange & CTIO Orange Wholesale.

"DriveNets Network Cloud is becoming the leading transformative approach for building modern, converged, software-based networks for Tier-1 operators worldwide," said Ido Susan, CEO and Co-Founder of DriveNets. "Our successful and speedy testing deployment on Orange International's network – and the positive experience of Orange's networking and operations teams during this process – show that not only is the technology ready for deployment and delivers value, but Orange's network and operations engineers are also ready and excited to adopt it."

This successful PoC reinforces Orange's position as an innovative global operator and as part of a group of leading service providers worldwide that are making network transformation efforts to substantially lower their operational costs while enabling service scale and innovation. It also strengthens DriveNets role as the leading disaggregated networking vendor of choice for those operators.

DriveNets is a leader in innovative disaggregated networking solutions. The company offers communications service providers (CSPs) and cloud providers a radical new way to build networks, substantially growing their profitability by changing the network economic model. DriveNets' Network Cloud is a software-based solution running on standard white boxes, adapting the architectural model of the cloud to telco-grade networking, radically simplifying the network's operations. DriveNets Network Cloud-AI solution, which is based on the Network Cloud technology, was introduced to the market in 2023 and supports the highest-performance Ethernet-based AI networking at scale with up to 32K GPUs (800 Gbps) per AI cluster.

