Westwell Embraces a Smart and Green Freight Ecosystem in Europe, Showcasing at Logicor's Garonor Park in Paris

PARIS, July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 7, Westwell, an innovative artificial intelligence (AI) logistics company, has unveiled its comprehensive smart and green logistics solutions at a dedicated innovation showcase in Logicor's Garonor Park, Paris.

The event, where Westwell demonstrated its pioneering advancements in new energy commercial vehicles, battery-swapping infrastructure, and autonomous logistics, was attended by partners and customers of Westwell and Logicor.

Logicor, which owns and manages logistics real estate in Europe, has provided 1200 square meters in its Paris logistics park for this project. The Garonor logistics park is primarily designed for a range of Logicor's customers focused on distribution and supply chain, close to the center of Paris.

During the event, Westwell presented its full suite of intelligent logistics technologies, including autonomous new energy commercial vehicles, green battery-swapping stations, and advanced software systems. In-depth discussions with attendees were held to explore the future of sustainable and intelligent freight transport in Europe.

Westwell's flagship product - the fully cabinless, autonomous electric Q-Truck is specifically designed for enclosed scenarios, which integrates AI cameras, LiDAR, and advanced sensors for perception, positioning, decision-making, and control. With a maximum range of 150 kilometers and a maximum towing capacity of 75 tons, the Q-Truck supports 24/7 high-efficiency transport operations. Powered by green energy, each Q-Truck reduces CO2 emissions by 50 tons annually, making a significant contribution to environmental sustainability. The Q-Truck is already in widespread use across countries and regions including the UK, the UAE, Thailand, Malaysia, Eygpt, Mexico etc.

In addition, to cater to customers at different stages of transformation, Westwell has developed the E-Truck, an upgradable intelligent new energy heavy-duty truck. This innovative vehicle supports flexible switching between autonomous driving and manual driving modes, providing customers with a cost-effective and efficient pathway to adopting autonomous driving at their own pace.

For logistics scenarios within factories and warehouses, Westwell introduced Wellbot, an intelligent logistics robot tailored for precision sorting, cargo handling, and smart warehouse management. Utilizing multi-sensor technology and AI large models, Wellbot enables accurate cargo identification, autonomous navigation, and efficient coordination with Q-Truck, streamlining the entire "truck-dock-warehouse" freight workflow and significantly enhancing on-site operational efficiency.

Based on years of operational expertise in various scenarios, Westwell leverages the potential of supply chain data to unlock greater commercial value. The advanced intelligent and connected logistics platform Loopo developed by Westwell, is specifically designed to transform multi-modal transportation operations in warehouse and logistics park environments. Built on cutting-edge autonomous driving technology, Loopo delivers an all-encompassing solution by seamlessly integrating smart docking platforms, automated warehousing systems, Transportation Management Systems (TMS), Warehouse Management Systems (WMS), Predictive Transportation Management Systems (PTMS), and advanced traffic management systems.

The showcase is not merely a technological trial but also a promising global collaboration with significant market expansion potential.

It is revealed that a proof of concept has been implemented at Gar o nor Park, as part of an innovative showcase area. In the future, Westwell will carry out further technical validation and make joint efforts with Logicor to boost market promotion to deliver customized, efficient, and green intelligent logistics services tailored to European customers.

Kay Yang, CEO of Westwell Holdings (Hong Kong) Limited., stated:

" This collaboration with Logicor marks a significant milestone in Westwell's global commercialization journey. Leveraging this new global innovation platform, we aim to accelerate the commercialization of our solutions in global markets and enhance our global service support capabilities. "

Laurent Dubos, Logicor Country Manager France, commented:

" We are delighted to support Westwell through the offering of space where the innovative programmes be tested and shown that will benefit our customers and their focus on improving their environmental impact. "

To date, Westwell has served over 200 users across 28 countries and regions around the world, covering seaports, air cargo terminals, manufactory hubs, railway logistics, cross-border transportation and other logistics scenarios, and will continue to dedicate its time and energy to driving the evolution of intelligent green technology, bringing more innovation and value to the users of smart, large-scale logistics across the globe.

Logicor is a leading owner, manager, and developer of European logistics real estate. As of December 2024, its portfolio of properties spans over 19 million square metres of warehouse space in key transportation hubs and close to major population centres, enabling the company to support over 2,000 customers.

The collaboration between Westwell and Logicor marks as a significant step toward the sustainable transformation of global logistics. Through innovations in "intelligent" and "green" technologies, the two parties aims to propel the global logistics industry toward a smarter, more efficient, and sustainable future.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2726607/1280X1280__1.jpg