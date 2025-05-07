CSP ADT Reorders Westwell's Q-Trucks, Driving Future of Smart Port Operations

ABU DHABI, UAE, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the successful deployment of autonomous driving Q-Trucks in 2021, CSP Abu Dhabi Terminal has now received a second batch of Q-Trucks, developed by Westwell, a global provider of autonomous driving solutions specializing in the logistics industry.

Introducing AI in MENA region

The latest batch of Q-Truck arrives at CSP Abu Dhabi Terminal, Source: CSP ADT

CSP Abu Dhabi Terminal management team stated that as the first terminal in the Middle East to implement automated truck system, the Q-Trucks' excellent performance has become a pivotal driver of smart port transformation. Since their deployment, Q-Trucks have not only reduced energy consumption for each individual container, but also empowered port collection and distribution system while improving efficiency with 24/7 operation and precise positioning, remaining stable even in extreme weather like intense heat and sandstorms. Given this success, CSP ADT has recently further expanded its fleet of Q-Trucks to further enhance the quality and efficiency of the terminal's horizontal transportation capabilities.

The team added, "Moving forward, we will explore the construction of an intelligent port brain driven by AI large models to transform technological advancements into customer trust and regional competitiveness, setting a global benchmark for the intelligent transformation of ports."

New energy autonomous-driving solutions

These fully autonomous new energy vehicles (NEVs) for commercial use are designed to operate continuously, even in extreme weather conditions, such as Abu Dhabi's searing summer temperatures, which regularly exceed 40°C. Through meticulous tailoring and optimization, Westwell has successfully integrated advanced technologies into the vehicles like Bird's Eye View (BEV) and Transformer architectures onto the vehicle, further enhancing Q-Trucks' perception and decision-making capabilities, making them a seamless and efficient addition to the port's container yard operations.

The project also saw the company's adoption of a Fleet Management System (FMS) for overseeing daily activities utilizing Q-Trucks. Integrating AI and machine learning algorithms, the platform enables the intelligent optimization of route planning, driver behavior analysis, and predictive maintenance to make fleet operations more intelligent, efficient and greener.

Comprehensive intelligent green solutions for horizontal transportation

Over the past nine years since its founding, Westwell, an innovative artificial intelligence (AI) logistics company has been widely renowned by providing full-stack digital and green solutions for planning and managing complex operations in seaports, railway hubs, dry ports, airports, factories and more. To further support the UAE's smart transition by leveraging advanced AI technology, Westwell has established a hub in the MENA region, which will be officially put into operation this year to support localized business development.

Through Westwell Ainergy strategy – combining AI with new clean energy solutions – Westwell provides customers with efficient and environmentally friendly solutions. To date, the company has served over 200 users across 28 countries and regions around the world, and will continue to dedicate its time and energy to driving the evolution of intelligent green technology, bringing more innovation and value to the users of smart, large-scale logistics across the globe.

