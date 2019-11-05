Wearable Artificial Kidney Market Size Worth $7.7 Billion by 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global wearable artificial kidney market size is anticipated to reach USD 7.7 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 96.7%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing number of patients suffering from renal failure and technical advantages of artificial organs are anticipated to boost market growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

ESRD dominated the market by patient type in 2018 and is expected to witness the highest CAGR owing to increasing CKD patients and government awareness programs

North America dominated the wearable artificial kidney market with the largest revenue share in 2018 owing to growing prevalence of diabetes as well as hypertension, renal failure, and technological advancements by key market players

Key players are introducing technologically enhanced products to gain competitive advantage in the industry. For instance, in 2016, Victor Gura , MD and inventor of the WAK, announced the success of WAK version 2.0, which is a miniaturized dialysis machine that enables patients to walk around by wearing it under a garment. This device has already been clinically tested in Europe and has the potential to reduce cost of treatment for those suffering from renal diseases.

Kidney failure, also known as End Stage Kidney Disease (ESRD), occurs when the organ is unable to filter waste from blood owing to several factors such as toxic environmental pollutants, glomerulonephritis, and high blood pressure. According to the National Kidney foundation (NKD), 10% of the global population is affected by chronic kidney disease (CKD) and millions of people die due to their inability to afford treatment. Thus, increasing number of patients suffering from CKD is driving the market.

At present, there are three major firms that have developed successful prototypes of wearable artificial kidney (WAK): Blood Purification Technologies Inc.; AWAK Technologies; and Dutch Kidney Foundation. The WAK prototypes designed and patented by these firms have been approved for human clinical trials by the U.S. FDA in 2016 with great success. Prior to that, WAK had been successfully tested in the E.U since 2013. WAK products, being in stage of product refinement, are refined at design and utility areas, allowing for greater patient comfort and ease of operation.

Grand View Research has segmented the global wearable artificial kidney market based on patient type and region:

Wearable Artificial Kidney Patient Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2027)

End Stage Renal Disease



Acute Renal Disease

Wearable Artificial Kidney Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





Australia





South Korea



Latin America



Mexico





Brazil





Argentina





Colombia



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.