Wealth Management Software Market Worth $12.07 Billion By 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global wealth management software market size is expected to reach USD 12.07 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.9% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing demand for wealth management software from financial advisors to effectively understand the needs of their clients and streamline the financial management of their clients accordingly. The widening scope of wealth management software to cover everything from accounting and investment management to estate planning and retirement planning bodes well for the growth of the market. Advances in technology and the growing adoption of the latest technologies for wealth management are expected to intensify the competition between traditional and non-traditional firms.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The growing number of Small & Medium Enterprises(SMEs) across the globe, and subsequently, the growing preference of these enterprises for modern solutions based on the latest technologies, such as blockchain and AI, are expected to create new growth opportunities for the SMEs segment.

Financial advisors are widely adopting financial advice & management solutions to increase productivity, improve workflow efficiency, and strengthen client relationships by helping clients in attaining their financial and investment goals.

The trading & exchange firms end-use segment is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period as individuals are aggressively opting for forex and equity trading to augment their financial gains.

The growing adoption of wealth management solutions by trading & exchange firms to optimize efficiency and reduce operating expenses also bodes well for the growth of the segment.

The increasing number of SMEs in emerging markets, particularly India and China , is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the Asia Pacific regional market.

Read 159 page market research report, "Wealth Management Software Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Advisory Mode (Human, Robo), By Enterprise Size (Large, SMEs), By End-use, By Deployment, By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Wealth Management Software Market Growth & Trends

Several wealth management firms across the globe are using Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based applications to offer personalized solutions to their clients. Businesses are particularly adopting predictive analytics tools based on AI and Machine Learning (ML) to analyze the large volumes of data related to investments and forecast future trends. The increasing number of High-Net-Worth Individuals (HNWIs) across the globe is expected to play a niche role in driving product adoption over the forecast period. HNWIs require various services, including investment management services, tax advice, billing services, and portfolio management services, among others.

Wealth management solutions can potentially help wealth and investment management firms in reducing the manual processes while enhancing investment management for HNWIs. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to open new growth opportunities for the market over the forecast period. Several businesses and individuals are approaching wealth management service providers to seek investment advice and plan their investments appropriately in the wake of the outbreak of the pandemic. As such, market players are responding to the changing requirements of their clients and diversifying their solutions and services to manage the accounting, estate planning, investment planning, and retirement planning of their clients.

The robo advisory segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to the growing adoption of the robo advisory platform to automate portfolio creation based on the income, risk parameters, and other facets of a client's investment mandate. Robo advisory platform also offers a cost-effective alternative to human advisory services, thereby contributing to the growth of the segment. Several businesses across the globe are focusing on deploying cloud-based solutions to ensure easy access to data and deliver personalized services to their clients. Cloud-based solutions provide several benefits, such as flexibility in payments, reduction in operational costs, and scalability of the system, among others.

Wealth Management Software Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global wealth management software market on the basis of advisory mode, deployment, enterprise size, application, end-use, and region:

Wealth Management Software Market - Advisory Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Human Advisory

Robo Advisory

Hybrid

Wealth Management Software Market - Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Cloud

On-premise

Wealth Management Software Market - Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

Wealth Management Software Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Financial Advice & Management

Portfolio, Accounting, & Trading Management

Performance Management

Risk & Compliance Management

Reporting

Others

Wealth Management Software Market - End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Banks

Investment Management Firms

Trading & Exchange Firms

Brokerage Firms

Others

Wealth Management Software Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players of Wealth Management Software Market

Comarch SA

Dorsum Ltd.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.

Finantix

Fiserv, Inc.

Objectway S.p.A.

Profile Software

SEI Investments Company

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.

Temenos Headquarters SA

Check out more related studies published by Grand View Research:

Infrastructure Asset Management Market - The global infrastructure asset management market size is expected to reach at USD 41.04 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 8.9% from 2019 to 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Technological advancements such as Internet of Things (IoT) and automation for infrastructure have resulted in application of analytical and business intelligence tools for infrastructure management solutions.

- The global infrastructure asset management market size is expected to reach at by 2025, registering a CAGR of 8.9% from 2019 to 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Technological advancements such as Internet of Things (IoT) and automation for infrastructure have resulted in application of analytical and business intelligence tools for infrastructure management solutions. AI In Asset Management Market - The global AI in asset management market size is expected to reach USD 13.43 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 37.1% from 2020 to 2027. Artificial intelligence in asset management refers to the automation of IT assets lifecycles with intuitive workflows and making informed decisions about asset vendors and capacity. Asset and wealth management firms are exploring potential artificial intelligence-based solutions to improve their investment decisions and extract insights out of their historical data.

- The global AI in asset management market size is expected to reach by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 37.1% from 2020 to 2027. Artificial intelligence in asset management refers to the automation of IT assets lifecycles with intuitive workflows and making informed decisions about asset vendors and capacity. Asset and wealth management firms are exploring potential artificial intelligence-based solutions to improve their investment decisions and extract insights out of their historical data. Marketing Resource Management Market - The global marketing resource management market size is expected to reach USD 6.89 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 11.7% from 2021 to 2027. Marketing Resource Management (MRM) is a cloud-based software that is widely used by organizations for effectively centralizing and managing their marketing operations. It enables organizations to unify brand compliance and marketing workflows and effectively track their Return on Investment (ROI).

Browse through Grand View Research's Next Generation Technologies Industry Research Reports.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Grand View Compass | Astra ESG Solutions

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.