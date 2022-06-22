Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Worth $84.58 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global water and wastewater treatment equipment market size was valued at USD 53.24 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% from 2022 to 2030. The market is anticipated to reach USD 84.58 billion by 2030 according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing demand for clean water owing to rapid urbanization and industrialization coupled with infrastructural developments in the water management industry is anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

The biological product segment is estimated to register a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2030 due to the stringent regulations coupled with the increasing demand for high-quality solutions used for wastewater management.

The secondary treatment segment accounted for a revenue share of 37.0% in 2021 owing to the high adoption of advanced wastewater management technologies, such as Moving Bed Biofilm Reactors (MBBR) and Integrated Fixed-Film Activated Sludge (IFAS)

The product demand in the industrial application segment is anticipated to ascend at the fastest CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2030.

This growth can be attributed to the rapid industrialization, particularly in developing countries, coupled with stringent regulations pertaining to effluent discharge from industries.

Major companies have undertaken several business strategies, such as mergers, acquisitions, and R&D, to strengthen their presence in the global market.

For instance, in February 2020 , Veolia Water Technologies, U.K. completed the acquisition of Biochemica Water Ltd. It is expected to help the company in becoming one of the leading end-to-end suppliers to the industrial and municipal sectors in the U.K. Veolia Water Technologies.

, Veolia Water Technologies, U.K. completed the acquisition of Biochemica Water Ltd. It is expected to help the company in becoming one of the leading end-to-end suppliers to the industrial and municipal sectors in the U.K. Veolia Water Technologies. In May 2022 , Saur and Veolia signed an agreement. According to that, Saur has committed to buy the latter's mobile water services business in Europe .

Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Growth & Trends

Wastewater and its discharge sludge contain several valuable resources, including phosphorus, and nitrogen, which can be recovered and reused to preserve threatened resources. Thus, a rising focus on reducing water consumption by reusing wastewater to ensure resource efficiency and support a globular economy is likely to open new avenues for market growth.

Rapid technological developments in the global industry are expected to positively influence short- as well as long-term modifications at water & wastewater management facilities. Market players are increasingly focusing on integrating advanced technologies to develop more efficient and effective solutions for water management, thereby driving the product demand.

In addition, the rising environmental concerns along with the need to comply with the stringent government regulations regarding water management, globally, are the factors anticipated to propel the product demand. Increasing investments to treat micropollutants and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS), majorly in Europe and North America, are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the global market.

According to the World Bank, investment in fundamental public health infrastructures, such as water and sanitation systems, is one of the most cost-effective measures for improving pandemic preparedness, particularly in resource-constrained environments. The market was negatively impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Supply chain disruption during the pandemic led to a shortage of equipment and consumables required for the treatment procedures.

Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global water & wastewater treatment equipment market based on the equipment, process, application, and region:

Water & Wastewater Treatment Equipment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Membrane Separation

Biological

Disinfection

Sludge Treatment

Others

Water & Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market - Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Primary

Secondary

Tertiary

Water & Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Municipal

Industrial

Water & Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Russia



Norway

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia

Central & South America

Brazil



Argentina



Venezuela

Middle East & Africa

& UAE



Saudi Arabia



Egypt

List of the Key Players in the Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market

Veolia

SUEZ

DuPont

Pentair plc

Xylem, Inc.

Aquatech International LLC

Ecolab, Inc.

Calgon Carbon Corp.

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.