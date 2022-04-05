Waste Management Market Size Worth $1,685.5 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global waste management market size is expected to reach USD 1,685.5 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2030. Proactive government measures to decrease illegal dumping and the rising adoption of waste-to-energy (WTE) incineration and recycling techniques are anticipated to boost the market growth.

Rapid industrialization in developing countries such as India and China generates waste and causes pollution by the end-use industries. Rising environmental awareness regarding renewable waste management among individuals and increasing CO2 emissions across the globe are expected to have a positive impact on the market growth over the forecast period.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

The disposal service type segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2030 as the sustainable methods of disposal reduce pollution and recycled materials can also be used in various end-use industries.

The industrial waste type segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 50.0% in 2021 owing to the increasing generation of waste from several end-use industries such as oil & gas, chemical, construction, and electronics.

Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share of over 40.0% in 2021 on account of the rising adoption of various waste management techniques for limiting the environmental degradation in the region.

In May 2021, SUEZ entered into a partnership with Eramet, a key manufacturer in the extraction and valorization of metals, to offer a sustainable and high-performance battery recycling solution for the European market.

Read 127-page market research report, " Waste Management Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Service Type (Collection, Transportation, Disposal), By Waste Type (Industrial Waste, E-waste), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030 ", published by Grand View Research.

Waste Management Market Growth & Trends

The adoption of plastics in packaging, consumer goods, transportation, electrical/electronic, and machinery manufacturing industries is witnessing significant growth. Rising demand for consumer electronics such as mobiles, which are typically composed of 40% plastic, PCs/laptops, washing machines, and dishwashers is expected to boost the market growth.

The demand for electronic products is rising rapidly globally, resulting in the increased generation of e-waste. The electronics companies are focusing on the usage of recycled material for production to limit the environmental degradation caused by e-waste. The rising demand for recycled materials from the electronics industry is expected to foster market growth.

The governments of various countries have introduced regulations regarding the effective disposal of wastes such as the landfill directive (1999/31/EC) standards for landfills announced by the European Union. The rising adoption of these regulations is expected to enhance sustainable waste management practices including recycling and anaerobic digestion, thereby fueling the market growth.

Companies are focusing on mergers and acquisitions to increase the consumer base and expand their geographical presence. For instance, in October 2020, Waste Management acquired Advanced Disposal Services, providing waste management services to around new 3 million residential, industrial, and commercial customers in the U.S.

Waste Management Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global waste management market on the basis of based on service type, waste type, and region:

Waste Management Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Collection

Transportation

Disposal

Open Dumping



Incineration/Combustion



Landfill



Recycling



Composting



Others

Waste Management Waste Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Urban Waste

Solid Waste



Liquid Waste

Industrial Waste

Solid Waste



Liquid Waste

Biomedical Waste

E-waste

Waste Management Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



South Africa

List of Key Players in Waste Management Market

Waste Management

Suez

Veolia

Valicor

Waste Connections

Republic Services

Biffa

Clean Harbors

Covanta Holding

Daiseki

Hitachi Zosen

Remondis Se & Co. Kg

Urbaser

Fcc Environment

Biomedical Waste Solutions

Stericycle

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.