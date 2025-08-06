Waste Management Market is Poised to Register a CAGR of 5.50% from 2025 to 2032 | SkyQuest Technology Consulting

The increase in social and environmental issues is forcing governments in many countries to focus on improving their waste management systems by recycling, reusing, and converting waste into energy. Moreover, urbanization and industrialization are the primary drivers for the growth of the global waste management market.

WESTFORD, Mass., Aug 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyQuest Technology Consulting published a report, titled, Waste Management Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2032", valued at USD 1.71 Trillion in 2024. With a projected CAGR of 5.50% from 2025 to 2032, the market is expected to reach USD 2.62 Trillion by the end of 2032. Strict government laws like the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act and the Waste Shipment Regulation are anticipated to propel the market to enhance this service.

Waste Management Market Key Growth Drivers

Developing countries are increasingly buying and replacing electronic devices, which generates e-waste, as a result of globalization, rapid technological adoption, and increased consumer disposable income. Ineffective waste management has detrimental effects on the ecosystem as a whole. Therefore, the World Bank is funding waste management initiatives to address issues related to the collection, transportation, treatment, and disposal of waste generated in homes and businesses. In the Middle East and Africa, it is providing funds for the building or refurbishment of landfills, the closure of dumps, the supply of bins, dumpsters, trucks, and transfer stations, as well as the development or enhancement of waste sorting and treatment facilities.

In addition, lack of trash cans on city streets, slack attitudes toward littering, and a lack of enforcement of laws prohibiting the practice are the main causes of dirty streets. Low-income neighborhoods near landfills can be easily impacted by the dangerous pollutants in the nearby air, rivers, and streams.

The European Union's waste policy aims to promote the circular economy by recovering valuable resources from waste. In the EU, only 38% of waste is recycled, and over 60% of household waste still ends up in landfills in some EU nations. Every year, the average European generates roughly five tons of waste. Therefore, the European Green Deal aims to promote growth by transforming to a modern, resource-efficient, and competitive economy. Several EU waste laws are being reviewed in order to protect the environment, manage and remove waste, promote recycling innovation, and lessen landfilling. As a result, it is projected that the growing environmental and social impact of poor waste management will propel the global market during the forecast period.

Recent Developments in Waste Management Market

In June 2025, Veolia's "Thor," a state-of-the-art composting machine that efficiently breaks down commercial organic waste in compliance with California's waste-reduction laws, was unveiled in Otay Sustainability Park in San Diego .

waste-reduction laws, was unveiled in Otay Sustainability Park in . In April 2025 , Republic set up the Thor organics-processing system at Otay Park to increase commercial composting capacity and divert waste from landfills (see above).

, Republic set up the Thor organics-processing system at Otay Park to increase commercial composting capacity and divert waste from landfills (see above). In October 2024 , SUEZ secured four major contracts in Morocco , including the construction and operation of "green landfill" waste treatment facilities that serve over 1.3 million people in Rabat and Kenitra, with less than 50% of waste landfilled and biogas recovered for energy.

Competitive Landscape

Companies that have strong market share, such as Veolia, Suez, Republic Services, and Waste Connections, are focusing on procurement, technology integration, and sustainability in a dynamic global waste management industry. Organizations are committing more capital into waste-to-energy systems, organic waste treatment facilities, and AI sortation processes to drive productivity and compliance. Both Veolia's GreenUp programs, as well as Republic's polymer recycling plants, are excellent examples of how the industry is adapting their businesses to incorporate circular economy and low-emission waste management practices.

The major players in the Waste Management industry include,

WM Intellectual Property Holdings, L.L.C.

Suez Group

Veolia

Waste Connections Inc.

Republic Services Inc.

Biffa Limited

Clean Harbors Inc.

Daiseki Co., Ltd.

Kanadevia Corp

Remondis SE & Co. KG

Urbaser

GFL Environmental Inc.

Macquarie Assets Management (Bingo Industries)

FCC Group

Biomedical Waste Solutions

Windpoint Partners (Valicor)

Recology Inc.

Estre Ambiental Inc.

Recyglo Company Pte. Ltd.

Saahas Zero Waste Pvt. Ltd. ( India )

Waste Management Market Segmentation:

The global waste management market is segmented into waste type, disposable method, source, and region. By waste type, the market is classified into non-hazardous industrial waste, construction & demolition waste, municipal solid waste, hazardous waste, medical waste, and e-waste. Depending on disposable method, it is divided into open dumping, incineration/combustion, landfills, recycling, and composting & anaerobic digestion. According to the source, the market is categorized into residential, commercial, and industrial.

By waste type , in 2024, consumer waste accounted for the largest portion of the market driven by increased consumption and rapid urbanization. Urbanization, as well as growth in packaged goods, was a large factor, particularly in the U.S. and India where municipal waste volumes moved above 250 million tons.

, in 2024, consumer waste accounted for the largest portion of the market driven by increased consumption and rapid urbanization. Urbanization, as well as growth in packaged goods, was a large factor, particularly in the U.S. and where municipal waste volumes moved above 250 million tons. By disposal method , the recycling is the dominant sector in the market in 2024. Growing public awareness and tougher environmental laws made it easier for the recycling category to grow. Investments into new sorting technologies and recycling efforts were fueled by government incentives for circular economies in the U.K. and Europe , and, Asia .

, the recycling is the dominant sector in the market in 2024. Growing public awareness and tougher environmental laws made it easier for the recycling category to grow. Investments into new sorting technologies and recycling efforts were fueled by government incentives for circular economies in the U.K. and , and, . By source, the industrial waste represented the highest category in 2024 due to the large volumes of manufacturing and construction activities. In both the U.S. and China , increased industrial activities across diverse industrial facilities are now accounted for more than half of total waste.

Regional Outlook

Asia-Pacific has the largest share of the global waste management market in 2024, due to high urban densities, industrialization, and increased municipal waste in China and India , along with growing recycling regulations and waste-to-energy developments.

has the largest share of the global waste management market in 2024, due to high urban densities, industrialization, and increased municipal waste in and , along with growing recycling regulations and waste-to-energy developments. North America is propelled by high per capita waste generation, business sustainability practices, and advanced waste systems. The United States and Canada both made significant new investments in waste diversion strategies, including recycling technologies, to meet climate and regulatory goals.

is propelled by high per capita waste generation, business sustainability practices, and advanced waste systems. and both made significant new investments in waste diversion strategies, including recycling technologies, to meet climate and regulatory goals. Europe continued to be the global leader in sustainable waste management in 2024, due to its robust EU legislation, circular economy strategy, and wide use of waste sorting and recycling. Waste reduction and recovery were also priorities for nations like Germany and the Netherlands , whose landfilling rates were both less than 10%.

continued to be the global leader in sustainable waste management in 2024, due to its robust EU legislation, circular economy strategy, and wide use of waste sorting and recycling. Waste reduction and recovery were also priorities for nations like and , whose landfilling rates were both less than 10%. LAMEA grew steadily in 2024 due to improvements in infrastructure and heightened awareness of environmental issues. Some nations concentrated on enhancing fundamental collection and disposal systems, while others, like the United Arab Emirates , developed waste-to-energy initiatives.

Major Challenges in Waste Management Industry

The steep expense for infrastructure construction and upkeep refers to an immediate constraint for the waste management market across the globe. Cities and towns require significant investments in recycling, sorting and waste treatment infrastructure, often basic facilities. For example, in 2024, the costs of building a new state-of-the-art recycling facility in North America were assessed to be between USD 20 million and USD 30 million on average! These costs potentially limit growth in the market, and serve as a deterrent against implementation of waste management systems for most towns, or developing countries.

Moreover, establishing improved recycling and processing efforts are still constrained by inadequate source separation, especially in regions with weak public outreach and regulations. It was estimated that over 65% of municipal waste in the Asia-Pacific region was improperly disposed of in 2025. This has resulted in lower recycling rates and greater pressure on landfills as well. These costs severely impact the overall quality and quantity of recyclable content which then limit the success of waste diversion programs.

