Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market is Estimated to Reach USD 116.59 Billion by 2032 | SkyQuest Technology Consulting

The Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace due to increasing water pollution levels, stringent government regulations on water quality, and growing demand for clean and safe water across industrial, municipal, and residential sectors.

WESTFORD, Mass., Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyQuest Technology Consulting published a report, titled, Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2032", valued at USD 73.71 Billion in 2024. With a projected CAGR of 5.9% from 2025 to 2032, the market is expected to reach USD 116.59 Billion by the end of 2032. The rising urbanization and industrialization are driving the need for advanced treatment technologies to manage wastewater effectively and promote sustainable water management practices.

Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Key Growth Drivers

The water and wastewater treatment equipment market are driven by the escalating concerns over water pollution and the increasing implementation of stringent environmental regulations worldwide. Rapid urbanization and industrial growth are intensifying the demand for efficient water treatment solutions to ensure safe and sustainable water supply.

A key market trend is the adoption of advanced and automated treatment technologies such as membrane filtration, UV disinfection, and IoT-enabled smart monitoring systems, which enhance treatment efficiency, reduce operational costs, and support real-time water quality management. These innovations are reshaping the industry toward more sustainable and intelligent water treatment practices.

Recent Developments in Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market

In Jul 2025 , H2O America announced a $540 million acquisition of Quadvest, expanding utility operations into the Houston area. With over 50 water and 27 wastewater plants, the combined entities will become Texas's second-largest investor‑owned utility. The acquisition includes plans to invest over $500 million over five years in infrastructure modernization, signaling a major consolidation engineering-controlled growth in the equipment and service segment.

, iconic £5 billion Thames Tideway Tunnel—known as the "Super Sewer"—completed its final commissioning in early 2025 and was officially opened by on May 7. The fully connected works channel storm and sewage flows to Beckton treatment works, easing pollution and infrastructure strain in central . It stands as one of largest wastewater infrastructure projects. In October 2024 , the MLD (minimum liquid discharge) wastewater treatment plant at Da Tang Industrial Park (Foshan, China ) commenced operations, treating 160,000 m³/day for textile manufacturers using nanofiltration, RO, and electrodialysis. This large-scale industrial installation significantly reduces effluent volumes and enables water recycling within the textile sector—a major leap toward sustainable manufacturing.

Competitive Landscape

The water and wastewater treatment equipment market features a competitive and evolving landscape shaped by innovation, consolidation, and sustainability efforts. Leading players like Veolia, Xylem, Ecolab, DuPont, and Pentair leverage a diverse mix of filtration, disinfection, desalination, and sludge management technologies to meet escalating environmental demands. For instance, in October, Pentair acquired Porous Media for approximately $225 million to expand its filtration and separation capabilities and strengthen its global footprint

The major players in the water and wastewater treatment equipment industry include,

Xylem Inc. ( USA )

) Veolia Environnement S.A. ( France )

) Grundfos Holding A/S ( Denmark )

) Ebara Corporation ( Japan )

) Kurita Water Industries Ltd. ( Japan )

) Kemira Oyj ( Finland )

) Calgon Carbon Corporation ( USA )

) Alfa Laval AB ( Sweden )

) ITW Water Treatment ( USA )

) DuPont de Nemours, Inc. ( USA )

) Aquatech International LLC ( USA )

Major Challenges in Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Industry

The water and wastewater treatment equipment market faces several challenges, including the high initial investment and operational costs associated with advanced treatment technologies. Additionally, the complexity of integrating new systems with existing infrastructure can hinder widespread adoption, especially in developing regions.

Limited availability of skilled professionals to operate and maintain sophisticated equipment further adds to the challenge. Moreover, fluctuating government policies and regulatory frameworks across different regions create uncertainty for market players, impacting long-term planning and investment decisions.

Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Segmental Analysis

Global water and wastewater treatment equipment market is segmented by type, process, equipment, application, and region. Based on type, the market is segmented into filtration, ultra-filtration, micro-filtration, disinfection, adsorption, desalination, testing and others. Based on process, the market is segmented into primary treatment, secondary treatment and tertiary treatment. Based on equipment, the market is segmented into membrane separation, biological, disinfection, sludge dewatering and others. Based on application, the market is segmented into municipal, industrial, oil & gas, pulp & paper, chemicals, food & beverage, others, power, mining, and pharmaceuticals.

By type , filtration dominates as it is the most widely adopted method for removing suspended solids and improving water quality across municipal and industrial settings.

, filtration dominates as it is the most widely adopted method for removing suspended solids and improving water quality across municipal and industrial settings. By process , secondary treatment dominates due to its critical role in biological treatment, effectively reducing organic content before water is discharged or reused.

, secondary treatment dominates due to its critical role in biological treatment, effectively reducing organic content before water is discharged or reused. By equipment , membrane separation dominates for its high efficiency in filtering contaminants and compatibility with both desalination and water reuse applications.

, membrane separation dominates for its high efficiency in filtering contaminants and compatibility with both desalination and water reuse applications. By application, municipal dominates because of increasing urban populations and government mandates for safe drinking water and efficient sewage treatment infrastructure.

Regional Outlook

North America dominates the market due to stringent environmental regulations by the EPA and other agencies, aging water infrastructure, and high adoption of advanced treatment technologies. The U.S. leads with major investments in modernizing public water systems and implementing smart water technologies, while Canada is enhancing rural and indigenous water services through federal funding programs.

dominates the market due to stringent environmental regulations by the EPA and other agencies, aging water infrastructure, and high adoption of advanced treatment technologies. The U.S. leads with major investments in modernizing public water systems and implementing smart water technologies, while is enhancing rural and indigenous water services through federal funding programs. Asia Pacific is a rapidly growing region that focuses on rapid urbanization, industrialization and increasing state water security and reuse of wastewater. Countries such as China and India invest heavily in water infrastructure projects, while Japan and South Korea lead to using technology. Increasing concern about water shortages and pollution intensify the demand for decentralized and modular treatment systems.

is a rapidly growing region that focuses on rapid urbanization, industrialization and increasing state water security and reuse of wastewater. Countries such as and invest heavily in water infrastructure projects, while and lead to using technology. Increasing concern about water shortages and pollution intensify the demand for decentralized and modular treatment systems. Europe has a significant share due to the water quality standards set by the EU, combined with strong stability goals. Countries such as Germany , the United Kingdom and France distribute energy-efficient, circular water treatment solutions. This region emphasizes the reuse of water in use operations, the extraction of nutrients and integration of IoT and AI to meet the targets of carbon extraction.

has a significant share due to the water quality standards set by the EU, combined with strong stability goals. Countries such as , the and distribute energy-efficient, circular water treatment solutions. This region emphasizes the reuse of water in use operations, the extraction of nutrients and integration of IoT and AI to meet the targets of carbon extraction. The LAMEA region observes gradually development under the leadership of the Middle East -countries such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia , where reuse of gardening and wastewater is important due to lack of water. In Latin America , countries such as Brazil and Mexico urban hygiene and drinking water access improves, while Africa gradually uses basic and decentralized systems supported by international support and public-private partnerships.

