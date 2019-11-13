Walking Aids Market Size Worth $3.7 Billion By 2026 | CAGR: 6.8%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global walking aids market size is expected to reach USD 3.7 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 6.8%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing disability rates caused due to rising incidence of malnutrition and infectious, non-infectious, & congenital diseases; growing prevalence of diabetes; and increasing geriatric population & number of accidents/traumas.

Key suggestions from the report:

Rollators accounted for the largest share in the walking aids market owing to the availability of advanced design and features offered, such adjustable handle height, better comfort, and directional control.

Asia Pacific region is expected to witness substantial growth over the next decade owing to the increasing incidence of arthritis and the geriatric population. This regional market is expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period.

Rehabilitation centers with low funding and many eldercare centers in low-income economies are among the major end-users of low-cost rollators

The others segment (canes, crutches, and walkers) is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment owing to the increasing awareness & adoption of canes, crutches, & walkers.

Market players include Evolution Technologies, HUMAN CARE, Benmor Medical, Briggs Healthcare, Carex Health Brands, TOPRO, and Eurovema AB are some of the prominent players operating in the market for rollators

Read 90 page research report with ToC on "Walking Aids Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Rollators, Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026'' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/walking-aids-market

The introduction of devices with new features such as rollators with the attached laser for Parkinson's patients is anticipated to propel market growth over the forecast period. The rise in disposable income coupled with an increase in awareness in developed countries is anticipated to further boost market demand.

High prevalence of osteoporosis & arthritis and increasing awareness & adoption of canes, crutches, & walkers are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, factors such as technological advancements, an increasing number of initiatives & funding by governments & international organizations, and a rising number of post-surgery rehabilitation programs are likely to contribute to market growth.

In addition, the demand for better quality, more efficient, sustainable, and cost-efficient walking aids is rising owing to the increasing number of disabled individuals participating in the workforce. Therefore, urging the need for advanced and cost-effective walking aids. However, lack of reimbursement and the availability of a wide range of refurbished products in the market is restraining the market growth.

Grand View Research has segmented the global walking aids market based on type, and region:

Walking Aids Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Rollators



Premium





Low cost



Others (Canes, Crutches, and Walkers)

Walking Aids Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





South Korea





Australia



Latin America



Mexico





Brazil





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

