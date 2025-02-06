VyOS Networks Announces Acquisition of Accel-PPP to Broaden Open-Source Networking Capabilities

POWAY, Calif., Feb. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VyOS Networks, a leader in open-source networking solutions, is excited to announce the acquisition of Accel-PPP, Inc.,—a vendor of a high-performance VPN, PPPoE and IPoE server application for Linux. This strategic addition will expand VyOS Networks' open-source offerings, and help VyOS keep providing customers with a powerful, unified solution for managing multiple VPN protocols alongside PPPoE and IPoE in one cohesive platform. VyOS Networks will now lead the development of the open-source Accel-PPP project that is already used in the VyOS network operating system, and will bring its broadband access server and VPN capabilities to more users and integrators all over the world.

With Accel-PPP's all-in-one architecture, VyOS delivers an integrated solution that combines widely-used VPN protocols such as PPTP, L2TP, and SSTP; and broadband access technologies such as PPPoE and IPoE, into a single application. This streamlined approach removes the need for multiple applications, simplifying configuration, management, and monitoring for network administrators. The acquisition aligns with VyOS's mission to move the open-source networking ecosystem forward, reduce complexity and improve efficiency in managing multi-protocol VPN servers, and make advanced networking tools more accessible to businesses of all sizes.

Yuriy Andamasov, CEO of VyOS Networks, commented, "Adding Accel-PPP's versatile and high-performance technology to the VyOS suite enables us to offer a comprehensive, scalable solution that meets the growing demand for adaptable and secure connectivity. This acquisition underscores our commitment to broadening our open-source capabilities and delivering innovative, community-driven solutions to our customers."

Accel-PPP's modular architecture and advanced features—including multi-threaded processing, RADIUS integration, and extensive support for IPv6—align seamlessly with VyOS Networks' vision of providing secure, transparent, and customizable networking solutions. This acquisition marks another significant step in VyOS Networks' strategy to bring cohesive, scalable networking solutions to global markets, empowering organizations with greater control over their network infrastructure.

About VyOS Networks: VyOS Networks is a leading provider of open-source network operating systems. VyOS is a highly scalable and reliable network operating system that is used by enterprises, service providers, and governments around the world.

About Accel-PPP: Accel-PPP is a leading open-source application specializing in aggregating various VPN protocols and IPoE into a single, high-performance solution. Known for its efficient, modular architecture, Accel-PPP is now part of VyOS Networks, furthering the mission to deliver flexible, high-quality open-source networking solutions to a global community.

